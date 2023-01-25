Camille Is a ‘Captain Sandy Girl’ – Even After She Was Fired on ‘Below Deck’

Sure, Captain Sandy Yawn fired Camille Lamb on Below Deck, but Camille is “Team Sandy” after seeing Captain Lee Rosbach’s attacks on her online.

Camille had her own conflict with Captain Lee on social media this season and sided with Captain Sandy when Captain Lee tweeted that Captain Sandy should have called him prior to firing Camille. Camille screenshotted a “who’s side are you on” poll and added, “I’m a Capt. Sandy girl. Thru n thru.” Along with a hashtag, “always and forever.”

Why was Captain Lee shading Captain Sandy during ‘Below Deck’?

Captain Lee made an initial comment on Twitter that he would have liked to have been called prior to Camille’s firing. But he then doubled down on that remark and went back and forth with fans throughout the episode.

Camille Lamb and Captain Sandy Yawn |Laurent Bassett/Bravo

Captain Lee commented, “So I found out after the fact that she fired one of my crew, not before. Ok?” When a few fans wondered if he wouldn’t have fired Camille, Captain Lee clarified his comment. “I would have fired her. but prior to that I would have notified the Captain who I was replacing what I was doing and why not after the fact.”

And added, “If there was one of their crew that I had to terminate, I did so, but only after letting the Captain that i was filling in for what I was doing and why and before I did it. Its called respect.”

Captain Sandy and Camille are in a good place post ‘Below Deck’

Captain Sandy said Camille, along with other Below Deck crew members showed up at her South Florida fundraising event in December.

“I did a fundraiser for the maritime industry and she showed up,” she told E!. “A lot of Below Deck people showed up that I didn’t even invite and I thought that’s pretty awesome because they love the maritime industry.”

“When I’m a captain I’m not there to make friends, I’m there to do my job,” she added. “Firing people is never fun, but I try to do it in a gentle way. It doesn’t mean we’ve ended a working relationship. I’m not friends with Camille, we’re not buddies. She showed up, I love the support and it’s like another colleague in the industry. So good terms? I don’t look at good terms. I have to say I’m very neutral when it comes to the crew.”

Captain Lee isn’t on neutral terms with Camille

While Captain Sandy has more of a neutral view of the crew, Captain Lee blasted Camille on Twitter during a recent episode. Camille and second stew Alissa Humber were fighting and Captain Lee tweeted, “Of all the things you’ve lost Camille, you miss your mind the most. Your behavior, from what I’m seeing is not at all what I would expect nor tolerate,” Rosbach tweeted.

The next day, Camille shot back at Captain Lee on her Instagram story. “Have you lost your mind?” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m a 24-year-old trying to figure out life, you just made it that more difficult. You know … I thought the exact same thing when you joked about dragging your d*** through whiskey glass in front of a crowd of people at the premiere. My exact thought was of all the things you’ve lost Lee, you miss your mind the most. Get real and get off Twitter with that bull.”

