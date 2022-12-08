Camille From ‘Below Deck’ Would Have Had a ‘Very Different Storyline’ if Fraser Knew About Beach Swim

Below Deck chief stew Fraser Olender was admittedly upset when he watched deck/stew Camille Lamb take a dip in the ocean while the other crew set up for a beach picnic.

He also had no idea Lamb and second stew Alissa Humber were bickering, something that shocked him.

Fraser had no idea Camille went for a swim on ‘Below Deck’

Olender witnessed Lamb’s beach swim along with Below Deck viewers. “No, I found out afterward, but I didn’t know during,” he said about the moment on the Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast. “And my God, if I knew, things would be different. Yeah, that would have been a different storyline. I think it’s totally disrespectful. And I think that she quotes ‘Why am I in Saint Lucia if I can’t enjoy myself?'”

“Because you took a job and you’re here to work,” he continued. “And I don’t know who’s trying to simplify or make our job look easy, or that it’s a walk in the park or a holiday. It’s not. And if any single viewer needs to know, one thing is that our job is brutally hard on the body, on your mental state, and you need to be able to do it well.”

“Yes, it is a TV show,” he said. “But none of it is scripted and none of it is intervened by production. There are 24 hours in a day. And the viewers see 41 minutes over a two-day period. It is hard work. It is hell. And there’s no time for a break. There’s certainly no time for a swim. I’m sorry. Maybe on other boats, but not during the show.”

Captain Lee’s uniform mixup was another problem

Olender was also taken aback by the uniform mixup that left Captain Lee Rosbach in his blue polo for the guests’ departure. Lamb was in charge of getting Rosbach’s uniforms pressed and sent to his cabin. Not only did Rosbach have to review with her how to press his uniform, but she also ended up sending the wrong one to him at the last minute. He was calm, but clearly not happy.

“The worst thing was I didn’t know that was the case until he came out in it,” he said about Below Deck deck/stew’s laundry mixup. “I sent Camille down and I was like, ‘You find that shirt. And you do whatever you can to put it on his back because that’s your job. And I told you to do that.’ And also, let’s be honest, laundry. I don’t know who in this in this world thinks it’s actually that hard to do, but you can get it all sorted in 20 minutes a day if you need to. It’s not hard. You can go on deck,” he said. “You could literally work on deck and still be a laundry stewardess.”

“The fact that I saw him in his blue polo killed me,” Olender said about Rosbach. “And I was like, this is never going to happen again. Because also, had I been made aware of this … because I thought it was all sorted after I told her to deal with it. And it clearly wasn’t. I know [Rosbach] is very specific. He likes things to be washed and then everything that’s not underwear and socks, it needs to be dried. But in these circumstances, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to make it work. You got to do what you’ve got to do to pretend that you’ve made it work regardless of bloody throwing it in the dryer.”

Fraser also didn’t know Camille and Alissa argued so much on ‘Below Deck’

Olender also wasn’t happy when he saw how much Humber and Lamb argued on charter. “I’m watching it now and I’m like, how could I not know it was this bad from day one?” he wondered about the tension.

“It was bad and I wasn’t happy at all watching that looking at how bad they were speaking to each other,” he reflected. “You know, I’m not going to take either side. At this point in time, I was so focused on making the job work. And Alissa was brilliant. She was the second stew and listen, I don’t know if I should have given that second stew position so soon, but I did. And I was totally thankfully correct in my decision. She was a brilliant worker.”

“She’s a brilliant, brilliant, stewardess. I mean, just everything you asked, it was done and done beautifully. And that’s what I needed,” he said about Humber.

