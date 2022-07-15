‘Campfire Christmas’: Cast, Premiere Date and Time, and More About Hallmark’s New Christmas in July Movie

Campfire Christmas premieres Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

The cast of the new Christmas in July movie includes Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, and Alec Santos.

Blue said the new movie was an ensemble piece.

The Christmas in July celebrations are continuing on Hallmark Channel. On July 16, the second of three all-new holiday movies for July premieres. In Campfire Christmas, a woman rekindles an old romance when her parents decide to host one last holiday-themed reunion at their family-owned summer camp.

What is ‘Campfire Christmas’ about?

Hallmark is marrying summer vibes with holiday cheer in Campfire Christmas. The movie takes place at a summer camp owned by Peyton’s parents. They’ve decided to retire, but before they hang up their hats for good, they plan to host one last Christmas in July celebration at their camp.

The Christmas in July festivities were always a big camp tradition, and many old campers return in honor of the final blowout. That includes several of Peyton’s old friends. She’s excited to reunite with Beckett, who is now a Broadway star, camp sweethearts Janice and Dave, who are now happily married, and Chris. She’s less thrilled to see Thomas, her ex-boyfriend who broke things off after high school.

As the friends enjoy traditional camp activities, crafts, and Christmas pageant rehearsals, they reconnect and reminisce, with each helping the others take stock of their lives today and offering insight about what path to take next.

Tori Anderson and Corbin Blue star in the new Hallmark movie

Jeffrey Bowyer-Hamilton, Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, Matt Hamilton, and Caitlin Stryker in Hallmark Channel’s

‘Campfire Christmas’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ryan Plummer

Campfire Christmas stars Tori Anderson as Peyton and High School Musical’s Corbin Bleu as Thomas. Jeffrey Bower-Chapman plays Beckett, Caitlyn Stryker plays Janice, Matt Hamilton plays Dave, and Alex Santos plays Chris.

“The movie is an ensemble piece,” Bleu shared in a behind-the-scenes video for Hallmark (via YouTube). “And we have a theme of second chances running throughout.” Bleu’s character is “at a point where he doesn’t want to live with any regrets. He’s decided that he’s going to use this final time at camp to make up with Peyton.”

Meanwhile, Anderson said the movie represented a first for her in one particular way.

“I’ve never celebrated Christmas in July,” she said. “I think it’s a great idea.”

​​You can watch ‘Campfire Christmas’ live on Hallmark Channel on July 16

​​Campfire Christmas premieres on Hallmark on Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Even if you don’t have a cable subscription, you can still watch the movie on live TV streaming services such as Frndly TV, YouTube TV, Philo, or Sling TV.

Hallmark’s 2022 Christmas in July event includes three new movie premieres. My Grown-Up Christmas List with Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace premiered on July 9. On Saturday, July 23, tune in to watch Christmas in Toyland, which stars Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch. It airs at 8 p.m. ET.

