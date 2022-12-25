The Duggar family Christmas celebration in 2022 will again miss Josh Duggar. Josh was found guilty of obtaining child sexual abuse material, and he’ll now spend the next decade behind bars at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. So, can his wife, Anna Duggar, and their children visit him for Christmas? Here’s what to know.

Can Anna Duggar visit Josh Duggar for Christmas?

While Josh and Anna Duggar used to spend every holiday with the Duggar family, those days are over. Josh was sentenced to over a decade in prison and currently resides in FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. So, can Anna and their seven children visit him for Christmas?

According to a document from the Bureau of Prisons, Anna will have the opportunity to see Josh during the holidays. She can visit between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and federal holidays. In 2022, Christmas falls on a Sunday. She can visit for up to two hours.

As for the couple’s kids, not all of them can visit at once. The document states inmates at FCI Seagoville can only see up to five visitors at once. Anna and four of her children can visit Josh together, but the other three children will have to wait.

Other Duggar family members who may want to see Josh also might not get to. “Such visitors as grandparents, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, in-laws, and cousins are not considered as immediate family and will be denied a visit if they are not on the inmate’s approved visiting list,” the document reads. “The only exception is a written approval from the Captain or Institution Duty Officer (IDO).”

Anna Duggar will reportedly spend time with the Duggar family for Christmas 2022

While Josh Duggar’s wife might be able to see Josh for Christmas, it’s unclear if she’s going to. Insiders suggest Anna Duggar might spend time with the Duggar family for the holidays.

“There has been a family divide since Josh was convicted, but she may see Jim Bob and Michelle in Arkansas for Christmas,” an insider said, according to Yahoo. “She’s not ready to see everyone, but the kids miss their cousins and Anna’s priority is making sure her seven children have a wonderful holiday.”

More recently, Josh and Anna’s children were spotted at the Duggar family’s annual ugly sweater party. Jed and Katey Duggar posted a video to YouTube showing the celebration, and many other Duggars attended. Oddly enough, Anna was nowhere to be seen. It’s unclear if she skipped the party completely or didn’t want to be caught on camera.

Josh Duggar’s holiday at FCI Seagoville includes live music and board games

The Christmas celebration at FCI Seagoville doesn’t seem so bad. According to Radar Online, Josh Duggar receives a meal with both glazed ham and a cornish hen. For side dishes, he’s served mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, cranberry sauce, broccoli cheese and rice casserole, buttered corn on the cob, and two dinner rolls.

Josh will also get plenty of in-house entertainment. The site notes the prison brings in a band to play holiday music for the prisoners, and board games are available for inmates to play.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

