Netflix might be the leading streaming platform by a large margin, but that doesn’t mean all of its shows get to finish their stories. All of us have been burned once or twice after falling in love with a character or two, only to have Netflix yank the rug right out from under us. (I’m looking at you, Daybreak.) Here are some of the most recently canceled Netflix shows.

‘The Midnight Club’ unfortunately made the list of canceled Netflix shows that won’t return in 2023. | Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Midnight Club’ won’t see a sophomore season

As a longtime horror lover, I was delighted to learn Mike Flanagan was turning Christopher Pike’s novel, The Midnight Club, into a series for Netflix. The show followed a group of terminally ill teens living in a hospice who told scary stories as a way to deal with their situations. Featuring some of Flanagan’s favorite performers like Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass) and Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), The Midnight Club seemed like the perfect story to last over a couple of seasons.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be, and Netflix gave it the axe after season 1. Plus, Flanagan signed a new deal with Amazon Prime Video. This might have been another reason we had to say goodbye.

Netflix’s ‘Warrior Nun’ leaves fans on a cliffhanger

The news about Warrior Nun’s cancellation dropped in mid-December, enraging fans. Despite its popularity and season 2’s 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series won’t return to finish up the story. Deadline reports that Netflix evaluated viewing vs. cost for renewal rates, and it didn’t make the cut.

The Warrior Nun showrunner, Simon Barry, tweeted, I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this.”

Netflix canceled ‘Resident Evil’ after one season

The Resident Evil franchise comes with a solid fan base, including everything from movies to video games. The story about mutant-like creatures taking over the earth entertained fans in a few different mediums. The newest adaptation arrived in the form of a Netflix series, but it quickly fell out of favor with viewers. After dropping from the top 10 list on Netflix, the streamer decided not to renew it for another season.

School’s out forever for the fairies in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’

Fate: The Winx Saga featured an adult take on the cartoon about a school for fairies. As the fairies worked to hone their powers and fight against malevolent forces, the series had a decently sized following. However, it wasn’t enough for it to return after season 2. Netflix pulled the plug on Fate: The Winx Saga in November 2022.

Showrunner Brian Young shared his feeling via Instagram, “This is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga. This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same.”