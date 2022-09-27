Candace Cameron Bure Says She’s Interested in Reviving ‘Aurora Teagarden’ for New Network

Is it possible that we haven’t seen the last of crime-solving librarian Aurora Teagarden? Hallmark has indicated it has no plans to make more of the mystery movies now that star Candace Cameron Bure has quit the network. But the actor has said she might be interested in reviving the show at her new home, Great American Family.

Candace Cameron Bure says she’s open to the idea of revisiting ‘Aurora Teagarden’ series

Bure’s move from Hallmark to Great American Family earlier this year appeared to mark the end of the long-running Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. The network told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in an email that it had no plans for future movies in the series following its star’s decision to jump ship to a rival network.

But in a recent interview with Variety, the Fuller House alum said the possibility of more Aurora Teagarden movies wasn’t off the table. Bure was an executive producer on the 18-movie series, which aired between 2015 and 2022.

“It’s open,” Bure said, adding “It’s definitely something we would like to revisit for Great American Family. It’s about putting puzzle pieces together, but it’s very possible.”

The ex-Hallmark Channel star explains why she left the network

In her conversation with Variety, Bure also shed some light on her decision to move to Great American Family. The network launched in 2021 and was founded by former Hallmark exec Bill Abbott.

“The truth is I’ve been under contract with Hallmark for a very, very long time. And those have been absolutely wonderful,” she said. “It just so happened that my contract was expiring when Great American Family started up. So we did not start having those discussions until we were well into negotiations with Hallmark Channel for renewing. And as every business person knows, you’ve got to do what’s right for contracts.”

Bure won’t just star in movies for the new network. She’s also taken on an executive role that will see her guiding its programming and producing other content for the channel.

Bure’s first Christmas movie for Great American Family airs this year

In addition to her Aurora Teagarden movies, Bure was known for her Hallmark Christmas movies. Some even dubbed her the network’s “Queen of Christmas.” But this year, her annual Christmas movie will air on Great American Family. In A Christmas… Present, Bure plays an overly scheduled real estate agent who learns to embrace the true reason for the season. It premieres in November.

Bure recently took to Instagram to remind her fans that they’d need to look for her on a new channel this year.

“A lot of you asked me if I have a new movie coming out on Hallmark Channel,” she said in a video. “I actually moved to a new channel called Great American Family, so I’m hoping that you will go follow me over on Great American Family.

Other Christmas movies on Great American Family this year include Christmas on Candy Cane Lane with Bure’s Full House co-star Andrea Barber; Someday at Christmas with Paul Greene, Jessica Lowndes, and Gladys Knight, and Christmas at the Drive-In with Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe.

