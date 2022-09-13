Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Details of First Christmas Movie Since Quitting Hallmark

TL;DR:

Candace Cameron Bure revealed she’ll star in a 2022 holiday movie titled A Christmas… Present.

The movie will premiere in November 2022 on Great American Family.

It’s the Fuller House alum’s first movie for the network since ending her relationship with Hallmark Channel earlier this year.

Former Hallmark Channel star Candace Cameron Bure has shared some details about her first movie for Great American Family. She’ll star in A Christmas… Present, which will premiere in November 2022. It’s Bure’s first film for the network since she announced her exit from Hallmark earlier this year.

‘A Christmas… Present’ premieres in November 2022 on Great American Family

Bure took to Instagram on September 13 to share the first details about her debut movie for Great American Family.

“SO HAPPY to announce that Candy Rock Entertainment is underway with their first Christmas movie of the season starring…me,” the actor wrote.

A Christmas… Present will premiere in November 2022 as part of the network’s “Great American Christmas” programming event, which kicks off on October 21. In the movie, Bure plays a Type A mom and busy real estate agent named Maggie who is spending Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter. Brother and sister have different expectations for the holiday, but a series of transformative events eventually help Maggie discover the real reason for the season.

“A Christmas… Present is about slowing down enough to recognize what’s right in front of our eyes,” Bure said in a statement. “The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it but it’s through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what’s most important.”

Candace Cameron Bure has taken on a big role with Great American Family

Bure has starred in dozens of movies for Hallmark Channel over the years and was the network’s unofficial “Queen of Christmas.” But in April, she announced that she’d signed a new deal with Great American Family that would see her taking on a prominent role with the upstart Hallmark rival.

The Fuller House alum will not only star in movies for Great American Family, but she’ll also oversee and curate programming for both Great American Family and its sister network Great American Living. Plus, her company Candy Rock Entertainment is developing and producing original content for both channels.

However, some fans haven’t gotten the message that Bure has switched networks.

“A lot of you asked me if I have a new movie coming out on Hallmark Channel,” she said in a video she recently shared on Instagram. “I actually moved to a new channel called Great American Family, so I’m hoping that you will go follow me over on Great American Family.

Bure is the most prominent of several Hallmark stars who have jumped ship to Great American Family in the past year. Danica McKellar, Jen Lilley, and Trevor Donovan are among the other actors who’ve signed deals with the network, which has positioned itself as a Hallmark alternative with movies that “celebrate faith, family, and country.”

What else is coming to Great American Family this Christmas

Great American Family hasn’t revealed its full holiday movie scheduled for 2022. However, details about a few other upcoming premieres have trickled out over the past few months.

Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison will star in a movie tentatively titled The Christmas Farm. When Calls the Heart alum Daniel Lissing and Merrit Patterson will star in a movie titled Catering Christmas. And music legend Gladys Knight will star alongside Paul Green and Jessica Lowndes in Someday at Christmas. It will premiere in November.

