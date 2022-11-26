‘Capturing the Killer Nurse’: Charles Cullen’s Case Prompted 37 States to Adopt New Laws

Following the popularity of the movie The Good Nurse, Netflix released Capturing the Killer Nurse, a true crime documentary about serial killer Charles Cullen and his murders.

When Cullen’s case made the news in 2003, it captured the public’s attention. The shock and horror people felt also led to new laws being passed in over 37 states. Here’s what you should know:

How Charles Cullen evaded authorities for years

Cullen was a critical care nurse who worked in several hospital systems. He later confessed to killing 40 patients. Much of his murders involved causing patients to overdose on intravenous medication.

Although it didn’t take long for some coworkers to suspect Cullen of harming patients, these suspicions were not raised whenever Cullen found a job somewhere new. As such, he could continue his murder spree for 15 years until finally being caught in 2003.

A big reason why Cullen was able to evade authorities was simply because, in the states he worked in, employers did not have a strong legal obligation to report suspicious behavior of healthcare professionals. Additionally, some hospitals feared the threat of lawsuits, so they chose to turn a blind eye.

Charles Cullen’s case helped change the law in 37 states

Cullen’s case helped shine a light on some flaws in the healthcare system. In response, numerous states decided to adopt laws to help protect patients from harm.

New Jersey, one of the states where Cullen worked, passed the “Cullen” Law in 2005. According to Martindale, the law requires “New Jersey health care professionals and health care entities to notify the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs (the Division) in the Department of Law and Public Safety when they have information regarding the incompetence or negligence of a health care worker which would endanger patients.”

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania also passed a law that “protects Pennsylvania employers from being sued over work histories they disclose about current or former employees.”

Thirty-five other states followed by passing similar laws in their jurisdictions.

Charles Cullen is currently serving 11 consecutive life sentences

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, during his arrest in 2003, Cullen was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. However, he later confessed to the murder of 40 people.

Cullen’s trial lasted two years. In 2006, he was sentenced to 11 consecutive life sentences and is currently held at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton. He is also not eligible for parole until 2388.

Cullen and a few of the hospitals he worked at have been sued by some victims’ families. The hospitals settled out of court. In 2010, eight families were awarded $95 million in damages and allowed to collect money if Cullen were to sell his story.

