Cara Delevingne Was ‘Living Her Best Life’ in ‘Odd’ Viral Photos With Megan Thee Stallion

Hulu‘s Only Murders In the Building actor Cara Delevingne got some strange publicity in May of 2022 when she was photographed at the Billboard Music Awards with Megan Thee Stallion. While she said she was “living her best life,” some accused her of “lurking” behind the rapper.

What did she do that got people talking? And what does she say was really going on that night? Keep reading to find out.

(l-r) Megan Thee Stallion and Cara Delevingne | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cara Delevingne’s viral moment with Megan Thee Stallion

A good example of the publicity around the photos of Delevingne and Megan right after the awards show is how BuzzFeed reported on them. “Cara was seen making strange faces and lurking behind Megan in the background of all her pictures,” their writer noted.

After the rapper reposted a picture with Doja Cat that seemed to have Delevingne cropped out, the rumor mill churned even harder. Some observers concluded that Megan was embarrassed by her plus one for the evening.

But in the original picture, Delevingne is blurred and looking away from the camera. So, there’s a solid argument that Megan shared the cropped photo because she and Doja Cat were camera-ready, but it wasn’t a flattering picture of Delevingne.

Most people weren’t sure how the model/actor ended up with the rapper at the show. And Delevingne has finally explained.

Cara Delevingne said there’s ‘no shame’ in the fact people find her ‘odd’

Delevingne talked about the photos with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “No one understood what was happening …,” Fallon told her while displaying one of the photos. She first joked she was working for the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper as a “side job” before giving her version of events.

“I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd,” she explained. “People find me a bit odd, but that’s me. No shame.”

She told Fallon, “I walked in and I had a seat in the front row, and I’m like, ‘I’m not meant to be here.'”

But she had a good time, even getting down on the ground to get shots of other celebrities. “That’s what I do,” she explained. “I was just really excited.”

Cara Delevingne cleared up one misconception about her evening with Megan Thee Stallion

"I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd." Cara explained.

Some observers said the viral photos made it seem like Delevingne was stalking Megan that night. But according to her, she was just being a “hype woman” after she ended up at a high-profile event unexpectedly.

“I was in Vegas with friends, I really wanted to see [Megan] play and she asked me to come along with her,” Ashley Benson’s ex told Fallon.

“I didn’t know I was going to go and sit or do anything, I thought I was just going to come and watch her play,” she went on. “She had a speech she was going to do because she was winning an award, so I was helping her run her lines.”

According to Delevingne, she carried around a clipboard at one point, practicing Megan’s speech with her. “I was helping her and I was doing it, and I was going like, ‘Yeah girl!’ I was hyping her up, being a hype woman,” she concluded.

