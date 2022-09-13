Cardi B Got Her Son’s Name Tattooed On Her Face

Cardi B became a mother for the first time in 2018 when she gave birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. In 2021, she welcomed her second child with her husband, rapper Offset, named Wave Set Cephus. To show love for her one-year-old son, Cardi decided to get his name tattooed on her face.

Cardi B | Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Cardi B has 2 kids

Cardi B spoke about becoming a first-time mom on Instagram in July 2018. “I just want to learn how to be a mom. I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work,” she said.

When she started her motherhood journey, Cardi had her family by her side. “This is [Cardi’s mother’s] first grandkid . . . So this is all new to her again, just as it is new to me,” Cardi said. “My sister [Hennessy Carolina] has not left my side at all. She’s such a good helping hand, and my dad, he’s just running errands for me in New York.”

@iamcardib shows off her tattoo of her son's name and her daughter's name on IG live ?? pic.twitter.com/m3FXTIEeHv — bwill (@skyballer77) September 10, 2022

Cardi B got her son Wave’s name tattooed on her face

In September 2022, Cardi took to Instagram Live to chat with fans and show off some of her new ink.

“You want me to be ugly so bad, but I’m not,” Cardi said. She then showed the cursive tattoo of her son’s name, Wave, tattooed on her face. “And this without a filter, b**** […] I tatted my son’s name because I love him. And I tatted my daughter’s name.” She then showed the tattoo of her daughter’s name, Kulture, on her bicep.

She admitted on Twitter back in 2021 that she was happy she never went through with getting a face tattoo when she was 16 years old. In January 2022, however, the Grammy-winning rapper seemed to change her mind.

“Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face,” she said on Twitter at the time. “I really really wanna do it! I want mine on my jaw.”

Offset has a tattoo for Kulture too

Cardi isn’t the only one to honor her children with a tattoo. Back in September 2018, months after they welcomed Kulture together, Offset got her name tattooed on his jaw. “Shout out to this guy for trusting me with his daughter’s name and the rest of the space on them sideburns,” Bricks Tattoo wrote on Instagram of the rapper’s new ink.

The Migos rapper spoke about balancing parenting with being a world-famous rapper in a 2019 interview with Haute Living.

“It’s challenging when you have a career like this and you’re constantly on the road,” he said. “It makes it tough to see your kids, especially when they’re young. Now that I’m older, though, I’m learning my way. … My children are everything to me.”

Besides his two children with Cardi B, Offset has three other kids of his own.

Cardi co-parents Offset’s other kids

For her part, Cardi B enjoys having a blended family and being a stepmom to Offset’s other kids.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that has three kids?’” she said in a 2019 Vogue interview. “And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

RELATED: Cardi B Refused to Have a Baby With Offset Unless He Married Her