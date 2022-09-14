Cardi B Returned to Her Middle School and Donated $100,000 For Arts Programs

Cardi B is a Grammy-winning rapper with name recognition all around the world. But despite being a global superstar, she never forgets where she came from. In her latest show of love for the Bronx, Cardi stopped by the middle school she attended and gave the school a hefty donation to fund its arts programming.

Cardi B | Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Cardi B grew up in the Bronx

In September 2022, Cardi B stopped by a back-to-school event at Alexander Macomb School, also known as IS 232, in The Bronx’s Morris Heights neighborhood. Students were thrilled to see the “I Like It” rapper in person. She went on to give the kids some inspiring words of encouragement.

“A lot of the teachers were really tough on me because they saw something in me,” Cardi told the students. “I was like a bad kid, but I was very special to a lot of these teachers and I still got them in my heart.”

She offered the school a $100,000 donation to fund arts programs for kids. In a statement, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks expressed his gratitude for the move. “We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to IS 232 in the Bronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” Banks said. “Cardi B’s commitment of $100K for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights.”

Cardi B donated money to her middle school for arts programs

Cardi shared her excitement about her paying it forward in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“So, I was trying to do this last year but couldn’t because of all the COVID rules at the time,” she said of her visit. “This middle school, IS 232 in the Bronx, has a very special place in my heart!!”

She went on to explain how she had to grow up fast while in middle school. “It turned me from an 11 year old girl into a little teenage adult,” she said. “Kids in the Bronx have to grow up quickly do to our circumstances and our environment. While some young teens like around 11-13 still live in that Disney world, these kids have to grow up fast and QUICK.”

“Like a lot of these kids I went thru so much while I was going to school here. Experiences that changed me forever and made me who I am today,” she continued. “I hope my donation can help create an amazing after-school program that will help kids stay out the streets or a troubled home and most importantly allow them to learn something that they can take with them through LIFE.”

“Thank you Community Capacity Development and K. Bain for partnering with me to also visit different schools and programs in Queens and Brooklyn,” she concluded. “I love being able to help young kids however I can and I can’t waiiiittttt to tell y’all what I’ve been working on for the past two years. It’s something super close to my heart and I can’t wait to share very soon.”

Other celebrities have given back to their schools

Cardi B isn’t the only celebrity to use their platform to give back to schools.

Cardi B’s Rhythm + Flow co-judge Chance the Rapper donated $2 million to Chicago Public Schools to help uplift children in his home city. LeBron James donated $600,000 to a school in Akron, Ohio for struggling teens. And Shakira has opened several schools in her native Colombia, with her Pies Descalzos Foundation helping underprivileged children in the country.

RELATED: Cardi B Performed Lady Gaga Songs In Her High School Talent Show