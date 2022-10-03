Cardi B’s Multimillion-Dollar Deal With ‘Call of Duty’ Fell Apart Because of Her Court Proceedings

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has partnered with many different brands throughout her career. In 2022, the “Bodak Yellow” emcee had an opportunity to work with beloved video game franchise Call of Duty. But due to ongoing legal proceedings, the deal ended up falling apart before she could make it happen.

Cardi B | Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Cardi B lost her brand deal with ‘Call of Duty’ because of court proceedings

Cardi B took to Twitter to vent her frustration with her situation.

“My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now,” she said. “I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court.”

“Guys, think twice about those quick decisions!” she added. “Lesson learned.”

When a fan tweeted that they needed Cardi B as a character in Call of Duty, she replied that she wasn’t able to do the photo shoot in promotion of the deal because she had to go to court that same day. “I couldn’t make it cause of court couple weeks ago,” she said. “I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time.”

My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 27, 2022

She pled guilty to two misdemeanors

Cardi appeared in court on September 15, 2022 in relation to two incidents at strip clubs in 2018. She pled guilty to two misdemeanor crimes: one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment.

As part of her deal, Cardi agreed to 15 days of community service and a three-year order of protection for the victims. Her lawyer, prominent attorney Drew Findling, said that it represented a step forward for Cardi in her life as she seeks to move on from something that happened years ago.

“We’re talking about a life of being happily married with two beautiful children,” Findling said, according to The New York Times. “There are too many things that she has planned for her family, for her career and for the community. She just felt quite honestly that a three-week jury trial was going to be a distraction.”

I couldn’t make it cause of court couple weeks ago …I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time https://t.co/WpDSToxvub — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 28, 2022

Cardi B hopes to grow from her mistakes

In a statement to the court after the hearing, Cardi B expressed her hope that she can grow from her legal troubles and learn from the experience, just as she said after the loss of her Call of Duty deal.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” she said. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me.”

“I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to,” she continued. “These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”

