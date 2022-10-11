Carly Rae Jepsen Says It’s ‘Easy to Remember’ Her Album Release Date Because of Taylor Swift

Carly Rae Jepsen and Taylor Swift share some things in common. They both collaborated with producer Jack Antonoff. They’re both releasing albums in 2022, even sharing a release date in October. Here’s what Jepsen said about the coincidental overlap of The Loneliest Time and Midnights.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘The Loneliest Time’ premieres on Oct. 21, 2022

Carly Rae Jepsen performs onstage during weekend one, day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park | Rick Kern/WireImage via Getty Images

Some know her for ‘Call Me Maybe’ and ‘I Really Like You.’ Since her debut on the music scene, Jepsen cemented her reputation as a pop princess, releasing Dedicated and a “Side B” version of the album.

Recently, the artist appeared at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, New York City’s 2021 Governors Ball Music Festival, and SUMMER SONIC Tokyo 2022. She also announced The Loneliest Time, scheduled for an October 2022 release.

Ahead of her album’s premiere, this artist released singles “Western Wind,” “Beach House,” and “Talking to Yourself.” As the final single of her The Loneliest Time era, the performer released the title track, which features “Hallelujah” singer Rufus Wainwright.

“I can’t believe I finally get to say this,” Jepsen tweeted. “‘The Loneliest Time’ (the song) ft. @rufuswainwright comes out this Friday. If you like 5-part string sections, 4:30+ track lengths, and disco power ballads, you might want to check it out.”

Carly Rae Jepsen mentioned her shared album release date with Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Ahead of The Loneliest Time’s premiere, Jepsen hosted several concerts across North America, even appearing in co-headlining concerts with Bleachers. While on tour, Jepsen mentioned her upcoming album release and its coinciding release date with Swift’s Midnights.

“Oct. 21 — it should be easy to remember because it’s the same day Taylor Swift is putting out her album,” the artist said while throwing down her jacket. “Anyway, now for something completely different.”

As a highly anticipated release from the Evermore artist, Swift chose not to release singles ahead of Midnights. She did tease the tracklist for the Oct. 21 release, also mentioning the inspiration for her album.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face,” Swift said in a statement. “For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves.”

Are Carly Rae Jepsen and Taylor Swift friends?

Although these artists dominated the 2012 pop charts, it’s no word whether Jepsen and Swift are friends outside of music. There is some overlap, though, with Antonoff of Bleachers acting as a producer and songwriter for both performers.

One of their last social media interactions was on Twitter in 2019, with Swift added “Want You In My Room” to her “PlaylistByME.” Jepsen retweeted the playlist, writing, “thanks for adding ‘Want You in My Room’ to your new playlist.”

Midnights and The Loneliest Time premiere on Oct. 21, 2022.

