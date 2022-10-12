Carrie Bradshaw’s Podcast Producer Returns to ‘And Just Like That…’ Set for Season 2

Ivan Hernandez will be reprising his role in And Just Like That… for season 2. At least he was spotted filming with Sarah Jessica Parker. When seaosn 1 of And Just Like That… wrapped, Hernandez’s character, Franklyn, looked like he might be Carrie Bradshaw’s next great love. There’s always a chance he could be thwarted by a returning love interest, though.

Season 1 of ‘And Just Like That…’ covered Carrie Bradshaw’s grief

Season 1 of And Just Like That… was centered around Carrie Bradshaw’s grief journey after Mr. Big suddenly dies from a heart attack. Despite the heaviness of Carrie’s grief, fans detected something was up with Carrie’s podcast producer, Franklyn. As it turns out, they were right.

Sarah Jessica Parker | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

In the final moments of the HBO Max’s reboot’s first season, Carrie and Franklyn kissed just as the elevator doors closed. Fans might need to wait a while to discover what becomes of the surprise romance, but based on current production photos, there will be a romance. Ivan Hernandez, the actor who portrays Franklyn, was spotted on set this week.

Ivan Hernandez appears to be reprising his role in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2

Franklyn spent much of season 1 of And Just Like That… behind a soundboard. In the final moments of the series, he kissed Carrie. In season 2, it looks like Hernandez’s character will have a much more involved and active storyline. At the very least, fans will get to see him out and about with Carrie.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Ivan Hernandez | James Devaney/GC Images

Photographers have been snagging action shots of Sarah Jessica Parker and the cast of And Just Like That… since production began last week. In the most recent photos, Parker was seen walkings with Hernandez. In one shot, the on-screen duo, who may or may not be together, embraced. While no big romantic gestures have been spied just yet, fans remain hopeful that it will happen. Franklyn does seem like the perfect fit for Carrie, at least from what season 1 of And Just Like That… showed of him.

Before Parker was seen filming with Hernandez, she was spied on the streets of New York City with Kristin Davis. Davis, who famously portrays Charlotte York, looked as perky and proper as ever, but something did seem amiss. The twosome was missing a key member of their girl group. Cynthia Nixon, the actor who portrays Miranda Hobbes, was nowhere in sight. Miranda’s storyline was left a bit open at the end of season 1, but we’ve yet to see her character film for season 2.

Franklyn might have some competition

If Franklyn is vying for Carrie’s undivided affection, he may have some competition. While Carrie wasn’t feeling her romance with Peter, a widow, in season 1, she might be ready to start dating again. Admittedly, Peter probably won’t give Franklyn much competition. Aidan Shaw could, though.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

John Corbett, the actor who famously played Aidan for two seasons of Sex and the City, is set to reprise his role. While we don’t yet know if a rekindling of Carrie and Aidan’s romance is planned, we learned that he was never 100% over Carrie when we last saw the character. In Sex and the City 2, Carrie and Aidan kiss in Abu Dhabi, leading to some tension with Mr. Big. Corbett has been outspoken about his feelings on the ending. He once said the kiss was too tame. Perhaps he’s returning to make things right.

While we can speculate about what storylines And Just Like That… season 2 will include, it looks like we’ll be waiting a while to be proven right or wrong. HBO Max has yet to announce a release date for the second season. Filming is underway now, so fans will likely need to wait until later in 2023 to reconnect with Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda.

