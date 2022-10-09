Carrie Bradshaw’s Sudden Affinity for Bedazzled Purses in ‘And Just Like That…’ Is Driving Us Crazy

The first images of the filming of And Just Like That… season 2 have surfaced. Photographers captured Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filming together on Oct. 6. While the scene didn’t look particularly interesting, all eyes fell on Carrie Bradshaw’s purse. Dressed in a denim jumpsuit, Carrie carried a Pigeon clutch that was easily identified as a 3D printed design from JW Anderson. The designer isn’t what has Sex and the City fans talking, though. Carrie’s unique and often bedazzled bag choices seem to pay homage, in a strange way, to a season 2 moment between Carrie and Mr. Big.

Carrie Bradshaw was spotted carrying a $900 pigeon purse

Carrie Bradshaw has hit the streets of New York City once again. As always, she’s doing it with style. On Oct. 6, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis were caught filming together for And Just Like That… season 2. While Davis’ character, Charlotte York, was dressed in her traditional Upper East Side garb, her best friend opted for a more unique look.

Carrie Bradshaw and Charlotte York | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The show’s stylist dressed Carrie in a denim flight suit, Dior gladiator sandals that might look familiar to Sex and the City: The Movie fans, and a Fendi ankle baguette. The knee-high socks that the show’s stylist paired with the outfit were a choice, as was the pigeon clutch Carrie was seen carrying.

The pigeon clutch made waves on the runway recently. The 3D-printed design is the brainchild of JW Anderson. Retailing for nearly $900, it did set off Carrie’s outfit, but we can’t help but wonder if there is more behind the decision than mere style.

The pigeon clutch isn’t her first interesting handbag choice in ‘And Just Like That…’

While the pigeon clutch is the first interesting purse choice of season 2 that we’ve seen, it’s far from the first interesting choice Carrie made in the HBO Max reboot of Sex and the City. In the season 1 finale, Carrie opts to carry Mr. Big’s ashes in a bedazzled purse shaped like the Eiffel Tower. Before that, she rocked two sequined Fendi bags, causing quite a stir.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Fans were pretty quick to notice that in the years between Sex and the City and And Just Like That… Carrie’s handbag preferences changed significantly. In season 2 of Sex and the City, Mr. Big finds himself in hot water with Carrie when he buys her a jeweled Swan purse. Carrie, taken aback by the gift, tells Mr. Big that she loves him. He does not respond by saying it back.

Carrie Bradshaw | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

As the episode progresses, Carrie fixates on the purse, stating that Mr. Big should have known the bag wasn’t something she would have liked. She considered the purse a symbol of his lack of commitment and knowledge about her rather than simply a gift he offered. Eventually, Mr. Big admits he loves his long-term girlfriend, and we all move on. No one ever figures out where the swan purse ended up. The bag, however, feels important, especially considering the handbags Carrie has been opting for in the reboot.

Are the interesting bags a way of paying homage to the past?

While no one on the And Just Like That… team has said it, we can only imagine that the interesting handbag picks are a way of paying homage to the original series. Even though the original stylist isn’t working on the reboot, her influence is being felt. Carrie’s odd handbags are certainly a way of remembering Patricia Field, who has opted to work on Netflix’s Emily in Paris instead of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… It’s also a way of remembering Mr. Big.

Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

At the very least, it feels like a subtle way to keep Carrie connected to Mr. Big, despite his death in the show’s first episode. Subtly staying grounded to Big feels like the right choice. Sarah Jessica Parker spoke to Entertainment Tonight last week and revealed the plan for season 2. She said, “Season 2 is about resilience and rebound and laughter, and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief.”

HBO Max has not revealed an official premiere date for And Just Like That… season 2. Filming has just begun, so it’s safe to assume fans won’t be seeing the second installment until later in 2023. For now, we’ll just wait for photographs of what Carrie and her pals are wearing.

