Casey Bloys Comments on the ‘Time Limit’ of ‘Euphoria’: Is Season 3 It’s Last?

Euphoria is a hit; no one denies that. With recent changes at HBO, not even hits are safe from sudden and swift cancelations, though. While season 3 of Euphoria is currently greenlit, the blockbuster series could easily be on the chopping block sooner rather than later. Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys, conceded that the series seems to have a baked-in expiration date even before the recent shakeup. So when could it end?

Sweeping changes are expected at HBO Max

HBO Max and discovery+ are merging. Next summer, the two streaming service providers are expected to integrate into a singular platform. That’s not the only thing that’s going to change, though. Sweeping changes are expected at HBO Max, with several originals expected to be on the chopping block.

According to Mashable, the notion that many HBO Max originals could disappear is not speculative. It’s already in the works. Following the merger announcement, the platform removed several HBO Max projects from the platform. The high-budget, Batgirl flick has been shelved, and more cancelations and removals are expected over the next several months. Does that mean anything for Euphoria, though?

Casey Bloys has already said ‘Euphoria’ has an expiration date

Euphoria fans are expectedly concerned that the changes at HBO Max could spell the end of the blockbuster hit about high school students. While the series is safe, with a third season already greenlit by HBO, that might be where the story ends. Before the big shakeup was announced, chief content officer Casey Bloys said he believed Euphoria had an expiration date.

During an interview with TV Line in 2019, Bloys said, “Well, [the characters] are in high school, so there are only so many seasons it can go.” He went on to comment about the age of the actors portraying students. Bloys revealed that no one wants to see “30-year-olds” playing high schoolers. Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett, is 25. The majority of the cast is around the same age.

While Bloys concedes that Euphoria has a time limit, he never said exactly when the series would end. Season 3 could be it, or the series could go for another season or two, depending on how the timeline of events works out. Fans will need to wait and see.

‘Euphoria’ wouldn’t be the first show to have actors playing significantly younger characters

While Bloys’ comments about not wanting to see a 30-year-old actor portraying a teen is a bit funny, one has to wonder if he was taking a dig at other shows and movies centered around high school life. Much older actors playing high schoolers is hardly unheard of. It’s simply, logistically easier.

Gabrielle Carteris was already 29 when she portrayed 15-year-old Andrea Zuckerman on Beverly Hills 90210. Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, and Luke Perry were all well into their 20s when the series began, too. Still, Carteris was the oldest of the cast members. Brian Austin Green was the youngest. He was still a minor when the series began.

Keiko Agena was substantially older than her character on Gilmore Girls, too. Agena was 26 when she took on the part of 15-year-old Lane Kim. Stacy Dash was nearly 30 when she portrayed Dionne in Clueless, and Rachel McAdams was 26 when she became the queen bee, Regina George, in Mean Girls.

