The Cast of ‘Boy Meets World’ on Their Real-Life Friendship: ‘You Don’t Need to Be Blood to Be Family’ [Exclusive]

Boy Meets World centers around Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and his childhood friendships. Unlike some ensemble casts, the actors from Boy Meets World have remained incredibly close since the show ended in 2000. Showbiz Cheat Sheet spoke with actors Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong in an exclusive interview to hear more about their lasting and authentic friendship.

‘Boy Meets World’ cast’s friendship is a bond ‘literally nothing could break’

If you watched Boy Meets World growing up, you understand the level of friendship put forth in the family-friendly sitcom. It’s comforting to us as fans to know that love and friendship is just as authentic in reality. Moreover, the connection the actors share is still going strong, even 22 years later.

“I think one of the greatest takeaways from Boy Meets World was that you don’t need to be blood to be family,” Fishel told us. “I think that’s something that we have discovered throughout the course of our lives. We are not related by blood, but we are absolutely family and we always will be. There is a nice feeling of knowing there is a bond here that literally nothing could break.”

Ben Savage as Cory Matthews and Danielle Fishel as Topanga Lawrence | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Fishel admitted they’ve come and gone in each other’s lives since Boy Meets World ended in 2000. But that hasn’t changed things. “There have been some times where we haven’t spoken for a year or two or maybe even longer, but then when we meet back up, it is as if no time has passed,” she elaborated. “That deep connection is still there.”

‘Boy Meets World’ stars are working together again on a rewatch podcast

Boy Meets World is about to reach a whole new generation of fans. Like Brian Baumgartner’s Office podcasts, Pod Meets World will introduce another generation to the family sitcom.

Fishel, Friedle, and Strong are glad the show will live on in future generations. “I think that’s a really important lesson for anyone,” Fishel added. “That you don’t have to just look to the people who are related to you by blood to create the group of people that you surround yourself with. I think if if I had to pick one lesson, it might be that that you can choose your family.”

Thanks to iHeartRadio’s Pod Meets World, fans old and new can experience Boy Meets World like they’ve never done before. In the trio’s weekly podcast, fans will be transported back to 1993 when ABC’s TGIF reigned supreme and the show first premiered. Fishel, Friedle, and Strong will take us through each episode of the series and share behind-the-scenes stories along with exclusive interviews.

Hi. I have two best friends I grew up with. We actually had the same job at the same place when we were teenagers. We now have a podcast where we talk about that.https://t.co/E3dePT0bN6 pic.twitter.com/MbhurVTVx6 — Rider Strong (@RiderStrong) June 28, 2022

Pod Meets World will bring back fan-favorites from the show like George Feeny himself — William Daniels. Other guests slated to appear on Pod Meets World include Trina McGee, Betsy Randle, William “Rusty” Russ, Maitland Ward, and Matthew Lawrence.

Watch Boy Meets World on Disney+ and hear more from Fishel, Friedle, and Strong in their weekly podcast Pod Meets World. The first three episodes of Pod Meets World are available wherever you stream podcasts.

