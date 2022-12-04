Gilligan’s Island is a classic TV series with a talented cast. The seven castaways feature an eclectic mix of TV and film stars. It’s been 55 years since the sitcom’s cancellation, and it remains as popular today as it did in the 60s. Find out what became of the cast.

Sherwood Schwartz and the Gilligan’s Island cast I SGranitz/WireImage

Who of the ‘Gilligan’s Island’ cast is still alive today?

The success of Gilligan’s Island can be attributed to its cast. The seven castaways were played by Bob Denver, Alan Hale Jr, Jim Backus, Natalie Schafer, Tina Louise, Dawn Wells, and Russell Johnson. All the actors had fantastic chemistry, which translated onscreen.

Sadly, Tina Louise is the last surviving cast member of the series. Lousie was born on Feb. 11, 1934, and like her sitcom character, was a movie star. She worked as a model and theatre actor before making her film debut in the 1958 classic God’s Little Acre. According to IMDB.com, she won a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer for the film.

But her role as Ginger Grant would make her a household name.

Where is the cast of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ now?

Gilligan’s Island star Tina Louise I Chad Buchanan/Getty Images

Louise’s fear of being typecast came true with her Gilligan’s Island role. She never could shake the Ginger Grant image, which is why she skipped reprising the role for the film’s sequels. However, she would reunite with her castmates for reunion specials on Good Morning America, The Late Show, and Roseanne.

After the show’s cancellation, Lousie landed minor roles in films such as The Stepford Wives and TV shows like Dallas and Married…With Children. Aside from acting, Louise is also an author with three published works, including the children’s book When I Grow Up. As for Louise’s personal life, she has a daughter named Caprice Caine with TV announcer Les Crane, whom she was married to from 1966 to 1971.

Backus was the first Gilligan’s Island cast member to die. The actor died on Jul. 3, 1989, from pneumonia and Parkinson’s disease. Aside from Thurston Howell, Backus was famous for voicing the cartoon character Mr. Magoo. Backus was survived by his second wife, Henny Backus, who guest-starred as a tribe native on the CBS sitcom.

Nearly two years after Backus’ death, his onscreen wife Schafer died from liver cancer on Apr. 10, 1991. Schafer was secretive about her age and didn’t even tell her co-stars. It wasn’t until her death that her actual age, 90, was revealed in her obituary. Like her character Mrs. Howell, Schafer was rich, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, was worth $10 million.

Hale, who played the burly, but lovable Skipper, died from thymus cancer on Jan. 2, 1990. Aside from acting, Hale ventured into the restaurant business by opening The Lobster Barrell in the 1970s. Hale was survived by his second wife, Naomi Grace Ingram, and his four children from his first marriage to Bettina Doerr.

Denver, who played the main character, clumsy first mate Gilligan died from pneumonia and throat cancer on Sept. 2, 2005. Aside from Gilligan’s Island, he was also known for his work on The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. Denver was survived by his fourth wife, Dreama Perry, two sons, and two daughters.

Johnson, who played The Professor, died from kidney failure on Jan. 16, 2014, at 89. He was survived by his third wife, Constance Dane, his daughter Kim Johnson, and his stepson Courtney Dane. Johnson’s son David died from AIDS in Oct. 1994, and the actor dedicated his time to working with AIDS charities.

Wells, who played farm girl Mary Ann Summers, died on Dec. 30, 2020, from COVID-19-related complications. She had no children, and her only marriage was to talent agent Larry Rosen from 1962 to 1967. Despite her work on the classic TV show and her other work, Wells experienced financial issues. Her net worth at the time of her death was $50,000.