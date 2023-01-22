CBS Announces ‘Ghosts’ Renewal, Ensures Fans Will Get to Return to Woodstone Mansion for Atleast 1 More Season

CBS’ hit comedy, Ghosts follows a New York City couple, Jay and Sam, as they navigate the intricacies of running a bed and breakfast after Sam inherits an upstate estate from a distant relative. While running a bed and breakfast with no experience would be hard enough, Woodstone Mansion has one minor complication; it is inhabited by a group of ghosts, all of whom are bound to the property because they died there. They all have serious opinions about the property, too. Now in its second season, it feels like the series just keeps improving. Fans will get to see more of the ghosts’ stories unfold. CBS has officially ordered a third season.

‘Ghosts’ has been renewed for a third season

Ghosts has officially been renewed for a third season, all before season 2 closes. The series was renewed on Jan. 12, to the surprise of absolutely no one.

According to TV Line, Ghosts has exceeded all expectations and continues to draw in more viewers as the series progresses. It’s really not a shock; the show became a breakout hit with its first season and continues to gain fans through season 2. If the US version of the series follows the same trajectory as its UK counterpart, it should be around for a while. The British series is in its fourth season, although the US and British versions have around the same number of episodes thus far.

Season 2 of Ghosts will contain 20 episodes. The season debuted in September 2022 and will air its 13th episode on Feb. 2, 2023. Season 2 is likely to wrap up in late May 2023. CBS has not announced when season 3 should be expected to premiere when it announced Ghosts’ renewal.

‘Ghosts’ renewal announced as CBS dominates the most-watched charts

CBS is hitting it out of the park with its television offerings lately. Ghosts isn’t just a success; it is a chart-topper. The show is only trailing Young Sheldon, the network’s The Big Bang Theory prequel, in comedy viewership numbers. CBS is also home to several other shows that have cracked the top 25 most-watched.

CBS shows occupied 17 spots on the most-watched list from September 2022 through November 2022. The end of the year was fairly similar, and 2023 is shaping up for more CBS domination.

The network is also carefully crafting a winning strategy that will last for years. Ghosts isn’t the only comedy that has a guaranteed future. In 2021, the network renewed Young Sheldon for three more seasons. While Bob Hearts Abishola has yet to be renewed, fans assume the show will score at least one more season.