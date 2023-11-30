'Bob Hearts Abishola' joins 'Blue Bloods' and 'Young Sheldon' on the list of recently canceled CBS shows. The sitcom will end with a 13-episode fifth season.

CBS is pulling the plug on another show. The network has canceled the popular sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola. The series will end with season 5, which is set to air in 2024. The news comes not long after the announcement that two other popular CBS shows are ending next year. The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon will end with season 7 and cop drama Blue Bloods will conclude with a two-part season 14.

‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ to end with season 5

[L to R] Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola and Billy Gardell as Bob in ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ | Michael Yarish/2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

Bob Hearts Abishola premiered in 2019. It chronicles the unlikely romance between a Detroit sock company owner Bob (Billy Gardell) and a Nigerian nurse named Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku). In January 2023, CBS renewed the show for season 5. But there were signs that the Chuck Lorre sitcom was nearing its end. Deadline reported that the network had only ordered 13 episodes. Plus, only Gardell and Olowofoyeku would return as series regulars, with the rest of the cast only appearing in recurring roles. Season 4 averaged 6.1 million viewers, according to Variety.

Now, CBS has confirmed that Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 will be the show’s last.

“We are so proud to call Bob Hearts Abishola a CBS comedy as it helped establish a new generation of programming at the Network,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “This series expertly showcased a family love story and workplace comedy about the immigrant experience with heartfelt humor and emotion while also authentically portraying Nigerian culture. It’s a testament to the incomparable Chuck Lorre, the amazing creative team led by Al Higgins, Gina Yashere, and Matt Ross, and the talents of Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, and the entire cast for making this show and its characters come to life and resonate with viewers. We plan to celebrate it this spring and give fans the most amazing episodes to remember it by.”

Folake Olowofoyeku reacts to the show’s cancellation

Soon after the Bob Hearts Abishola cancellation was announced, series star Olowofoyeku took to Instagram to celebrate the show’s run.

“Five seasons co-leading a historic and groundbreaking primetime show,” she wrote on Instagram. (Bob Hearts Abishola is the first American sitcom to depict a Nigerian family.)

“To think I’d move from Nigeria to America, as a teenager, on my own, and accomplish this,” she went on to say. “Wow: Just wow!! … through a pandemic, through a strike we kept rolling. Oh, what a ride. Season 5 is going to be epic.”

When does the ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ series finale air?

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 premieres Monday, Feb. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The fifth season will have 13 episodes. The series finale will air on Monday, May 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET. New episodes will stream live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on demand the day after episodes air for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

Sources: Deadline, Variety

