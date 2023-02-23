CBS Renews ‘The Amazing Race’ for Season 35, but When Will It Premiere?

We have good news and bad news for The Amazing Race fans. The good news is that The Amazing Race Season 35 is “officially” a go at CBS. And the bad news is that we still don’t have a premiere date for the upcoming season of the reality competition series.

Phil Keoghan | Photo: CBS

CBS announced a slew of renewals, including ‘The Amazing Race’ for season 35

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, CBS revealed that it had renewed nine of its shows for the 2023-2024 season — The Amazing Race for season 35, Survivor for season 45, Tough as Nails for season 5, CSI: Vegas for season 3, NCIS for season 21, NCIS: Hawai’i for season 3, 60 Minutes, Lingo, and 48 Hours.

Per TVLine, CBS Entertainment chief Amy Reisenbach said in a statement:

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming. It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

We'll see you all at the starting line!?✈️ So excited to be back for Season 35 of the #AmazingRace!? pic.twitter.com/VWn28U3Wpv — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) February 21, 2023

When will ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35 premiere?

The renewal news didn’t shock most The Amazing Race fans since producers filmed season 35 in late 2022. The cast and crew were spotted racing in numerous North American, South American, and Caribbean countries starting on Oct. 25 and ending on Nov. 17. So even though CBS hadn’t made the show’s renewal “official,” they still greenlit season 35 a while ago.

Many believed that since production finished in late 2022, CBS would air season 35 in the spring alongside Survivor Season 44. Unfortunately, when the network released its spring schedule, The Amazing Race was nowhere on the list. And now that CBS has officially renewed the reality competition series for the 2023-2024 season, it will be a while before season 35 premieres.

If we were to make an educated guess, we would say that The Amazing Race Season 35 will premiere alongside Survivor Season 45 in late September 2023. It’s unlikely that CBS would hold it off until the spring of 2024, given that it’s already locked and loaded to go. So until the network tells us otherwise, we’ll plan for another fall season of The Amazing Race.

Fans react to the renewal news

Following CBS’s announcement, The Amazing Race fans jumped on Reddit to celebrate season 35.

“Back in season 5, I was actually worried about [The Amazing Race] renewals. Now 30 seasons later, I just assume it will always be renewed,” a Reddit user shared. “It’s such a staple of the CBS programming now.”

One fan wrote, “Always good news! Please keep it on Wednesdays, CBS.” And someone else added, “Yeah, I hope they keep it together with Survivor where it belongs.”

Others looked ahead past season 35.

“Now, hopefully [season] 36 next,” one Reddit user said. Another fan commented, “It’s already filming as part of the winter-spring filming period. Castings were opened in January.”

While it’s true that CBS held open casting calls in January 2023 for The Amazing Race, season 36 is not confirmed (yet). We’ll keep an eye out for any news on the show’s future, though, and fans can check back into Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates.

All seasons of The Amazing Race are available to stream on Paramount+.

