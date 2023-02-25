On This Day: Celebrating George Harrison’s 80th Birthday With Spiritual Festivities in Liverpool

George Harrison‘s 80th birthday will be remembered with spiritual festivities in his hometown of Liverpool, England. Fans can honor the day the legendary Beatles guitarist was born, Feb. 25, 1943, in the place where he was raised and called home.

George Harrison’s humble beginnings kept him grounded

George Harrison’s arrival into the world came via a house on Arnold Grove, a cul-de-sac in the Wavertree area of Liverpool. His parents were Louise and Harry Harrison. George was the youngest of their four children, behind Louise, Harry, and Peter.

His father was a bus driver, and his mother was a shop assistant in Liverpool. The family later moved to the Speke area of the town.

Harrison was a poor student but found passion in music. His parents allowed him to form a skiffle group with his brother Peter and a friend Arthur Kelly. Subsequently, at the age of 14, he met Paul McCartney. Harrison was finally granted an audition for a reluctant John Lennon on the bus’s upper deck, where he wowed Lennon with his rendition of famous American rock riffs.

Harrison formally joined The Beatles alongside McCartney, Lennon, and Ringo Starr, becoming the band’s backbone, lending a steadfast guitar and supreme songwriting techniques to the bar for its duration. In addition, the guitarist enjoyed a robust solo career until his death in 2001 from cancer.

But he made family the center of his life, from his own to The Beatles, to the life he created with his first wife, Pattie Boyd, and second spouse, Olivia Harrison. This year marks a milestone for Harrison, who would have turned 80. His hometown will pay homage with a series of memorable celebrations.

Liverpool celebrations mark George Harrison’s 80th birthday

Per the Liverpool Echo, the town plans to honor the day of Harrison’s birth with several celebrations. However, they will focus on his spirituality, a side of his life Harrison wholeheartedly embraced.

The celebrations will include conversations with one of George’s closest Hare Krishna companions and previously unseen pictures and videos. The events also feature a children’s interactive experience.

Hare Krishna representative Pradyumna Pradip Gajjar said in a statement published by Liverpool Echo, “February 2023 marks the 80th birthday of the Spiritual Beatle, George Harrison. The city will certainly have many tributes and celebrations for George to mark this occasion. But in addition to this, I’m offering Liverpool a celebration specific to the spiritual life of the Spiritual Beatle.”

Five different events honor the ‘quiet Beatle’ on the day of his birth

Five other events will keep Harrison on his birthday in a manner he would have enjoyed, leaning into the musician’s spiritual side. On Feb. 23, the Liverpool Philharmonic produced an event titled “My Sweet Lord, The Spiritual Journey of George Harrison.” This event included songs, interviews, and mantra meditation.

“All You Need is Love (Krsna)” occurred at the Liverpool Library on Feb. 24. There was a gifting of India’s spiritual classics to the library, with City Mayor Joanne Anderson and Gurudasa, one of the first Hare Krishna monks to meet George Harrison. The Liverpool Philharmonic also screened The Concert for George.

On the day of George’s birth, Feb. 25, the town will feature “A Pilgrimage for George, The Beatles Story.” This event features Indian music workshops, stories, and insights into George Harrison’s spiritual life and George’s music.

Subsequently, on the 25th is “If Not for You” at The Liverpool Beatles Museum. Gurudasa, one of the first Hare Krishna monks to meet George Harrison, will be interviewed there. Finally, in the Liverpool City Center, Hundreds of Hare Krishna devotees from around the country plan to chant in the city center, sharing cookies and books.

George Harrison’s music and life continue to be celebrated by fans worldwide, who learn about his spiritual side through his recorded works and a legacy continued by his son, Dhani, and wife, Olivia.