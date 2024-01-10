Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez aren’t married yet, but there’s already speculation about what the future holds for their growing relationship.

Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos proposed to his current girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on May 22, 2023. But although the two haven’t even walked down the aisle yet, a renowned celebrity psychic has already foreseen trouble in their marriage life.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are going to clash, according to this psychic

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos | Clive Mason / Getty Images

Bezos and Sanchez both came together under pretty tumultuous circumstances. Before his relationship with Sanchez, Bezos was already married to his first wife Mackenzie Scott for 26 years. It’s rumored that Bezos had an affair with Sanchez, which resulted in his and Scott’s divorce. Although it’s worth noting this hasn’t been confirmed.

Sanchez, who was an award-winning journalist, was also married before her relationship with Bezos. Her husband at the time, Patrick Whitesell, was reportedly taken aback by his ex-wife’s alleged affair with the billionaire.

Whitesell and Sanchez would later also divorce. But the scandals surrounding Bezos and his new fling seemed to have little impact on their relationship. According to Sanchez, Bezos proposed to her in the summer of last year, tucking her engagement ring underneath her pillow.

Even with their wedding being some time away, psychic Inbaal Honigman has predicted the two are fated to clash.

“The Tarot isn’t very optimistic about the wealthy couple’s future love prospects,” Inbaal told Hello!. “Jeff and Lauren are somewhat mismatched as partners, as they’re both temperamental and like to lead, and they want different things out of the relationship.”

Inbaal’s tarot cards were allegedly able to pinpoint the areas where Bezos and Sanchez were incompatible. According to her readings, Bezos craves a peaceful relationship. But deep down, Sanchez is still uncertain about what she truly wants out of a romantic partner.

“The philanthropic couple put forward a joint display of support. When he speaks publicly, her eyes are on him. When she gives a speech, he gazes at her face, wearing a proud smile,” Inbaal said. “Their closeness is consistent even off the red carpet, they’re usually side by side, so they are comfortable with each other. But their bond is not one of unbreakable attraction, as attested by the space that always remains between them.”

Will Jeff Bezos sign a prenup with Lauren Sanchez?

Bezos and his first wife Scott didn’t sign a prenuptial agreement when they married. But Bezos most likely saw little reason to, as Amazon was still far away from being the multi-billion dollar conglomerate it is today. Scott was also instrumental in helping Amazon’s growth in the company’s early years, as she founded it along with her ex-husband.

As a result, Scott was given $38.3 billion in Amazon stock after her divorce from Bezos.

According to Business Today, however, it seems Bezos may be taking a different approach when he marries Bezos. The publication claims that Bezos and Sanchez will be signing a prenup when they marry.

“Following his divorce with Scott, which cost him $38 billion due to the lack of a prenuptial agreement, Bezos is likely to opt for extensive legal measures to protect his $138 billion fortune,” the report claimed.

If a prenup truly is in place, Sanchez wouldn’t exactly be dependent on Bezos’ fortune. The journalist has amassed an impressive fortune on her own, with Celebrity Net Worth claiming her net worth to be $30 million.