Chance the Rapper Spoke on the Viral Clip of Kanye West Blowing Up at Him: ‘It Made Me Reevaluate My Friendship’

Rappers Chance the Rapper and Kanye West have a longstanding relationship, having been friends for years and hailing from the same city of Chicago. But like all friendships, theirs underwent tests, and one of them was caught on camera, as West yelled at Chance in front of a studio full of people.

The clip is from an unreleased ‘Donda’ documentary

A leaked video shows Kanye West surrounded by various team members in his studio as he was recording his 2021 album Donda. The footage was from a Donda-centered documentary that was produced by record executive Dame Dash.

Like many other people, Chance had seen the news about Kanye and his public outbursts, including his breakdown at a campaign rally for his presidential run in 2020 — which reportedly was a catalyst for Kim Kardashian filing for divorce in early 2021. He flew out to Ye’s compound in Wyoming to check in on the “Good Life” rapper.

In the clip, Kanye yells at Chance for him to either listen to the Donda album he was working on or leave.“Sit your a** down and listen to the album or leave,” he implored.

Kanye lost his temper with Chance, and it was caught on video

The clip included commentary from Dash as he explained what was going on.

“So, you know, Kanye is finishing his album and there’s people around. Chance, honestly, because of what he was reading, he came through just to check Kanye,” Dash said.

“You know, again, Kanye deals with his issues at all times,” he continued. “They got into it, but they worked it out. At the end of the day, Chance was there just to be a friend.”

Chance addressed the clip

Chance took a moment to clear the air in a July 2022 on The Morning Hustle. While he didn’t reveal what exactly he said to set Kanye off, he conceded that some context was missing.

“It’s a clip of a larger moment, like no one’s ever gonna get the full story of what’s going on,” he said. “And yeah, people do take it and run with it, ’cause I saw some people put, like, fake captions under the video to make it look like he was talking about my music or something like that. But in all honesty, this is real life. I have real friends and they go through real problems.”

“I did come out there to check on my friend,” he continued. “Me and a lot of other people still have love for Ye. But he’s a human, he’s not perfect. He was obviously going through it at that time.”

He admitted that the experience made him consider Ye’s place in his life, as his friend was going through a difficult time. “It made me re-evaluate my friendship with him, for sure,” he said. “I had never been so close to him going through an episode.”

“At the end of the day, I definitely love the dude. That’s my guy,” he concluded. “It sucks that sometimes people can exploit a moment that is a genuine moment.”

