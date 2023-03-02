Channing Tatum and Jason Momoa Were Friends Long Before Zoe Kravitz Came Into the Picture

Turns out Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum have been friends for much longer than anyone thought. Although the two are closer now that Tatum is dating Zoe Kravitz, their friendship started long before that relationship blossomed.

From their surprise appearance together at Kravitz’s movie premiere to Tatum’s thoughts about his girlfriend’s former stepfather, here’s a look at Momoa and Tatum’s close friendship.

Channing Tatum | Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Channing Tatum and Jason Momoa are longtime friends

Fans first got a sense of their friendship when Momoa and Tatum showed their support for Kravitz at the world premiere of The Batman in New York City last year. The actors, who have been friends for years, were on hand to cheer on Kravitz, and inside sources told People that this was not the first time they have spent time together.

“Channing and Jason have known each other through mutual friends for years. They run in similar circles and are both friends with a lot of stunt guys in the industry,” the insider dished.

The source noted that Momoa and Tatum agreed to attend the premiere together in order to support Kravitz. They also revealed that Momoa and Kravitz have a great relationship and the actor very much supports her romance with Tatum.

Momoa’s activity on social backs up these claims. The Game of Thrones star took to Instagram before the event and shared photos of him and Tatum posing together before they boarded a plane to New York.

“SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally @thebatman premiere. I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. We are very grateful. ALOHA J and C,” he wrote.

Channing Tatum reveals what he really thinks about Jason Momoa

It has been a year since Tatum and Momoa attended the premiere of The Batman in support of Kravitz. While the Magic Mike star’s relationship with Kravitz is still going strong, he was recently asked about what he really thinks about Momoa.

In a lie detector test that Vanity Fair posted on YouTube, Tatum was asked if he was a “bigger daddy” than his good friend, Momoa. In response, Tatum admitted that Momoa is the “bigger daddy” in every way possible.

“Well, he’s physically larger and he has more kids, so I think he’s a bigger daddy,” Tatum shared. “

Tatum was then asked if he thought Momoa’s character on Game of Thrones should have lived longer. Like most fans of the hit HBO fantasy, Tatum agreed that Khal Drogo was killed off way too early and should have grown into a main character on the show.

Inside Channing Tatum’s romance with Zoe Kravitz

Tatum and Kravitz first sparked romance rumors back in 2021, but the pair actually met long before that. In fact, the actors voiced characters in the 2017 film, The Lego Batman Movie.

At that time, the two were in separate relationships – Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a daughter, until their split in 2019, while Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman until 2021.

Rumors of a possible relationship between Tatum and Kravitz surfaced in the summer of 2021 after he was cast to play a role in her movie, Pussy Island. Fans then spotted the pair holding hands in New York City and later dressing up in matching costumes for Halloween.

Last year, Tatum and Kravitz started to mention each other during interviews, which all but confirmed the dating rumors. Given how those closest to Kravitz approve of their relationship, it’s safe to say the sparks aren’t dying down anytime soon.