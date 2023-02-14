Channing Tatum Was ‘Pissed’ His Friend Jason Momoa Was Killed Off ‘Game of Thrones’

One may argue that Game of Thrones is the most popular TV series of the last decade. It catapulted the careers of its stars, including Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Kit Harington. However, Jason Momoa, whose character was killed off in Season 1, saw a lot less screen time. His brief appearance as Khal Drogo led to better things for him. But as it turns out, Momoa’s pal Channing Tatum was upset over the actor’s demise on Game of Thrones.

Jason Momoa’s character died in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 1

Momoa played Khal Drogo, the brave and strong leader of a large group of tribal warriors who married Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, in the HBO series Game of Thrones. After Drogo nearly lost his life in combat, things began to go south for him. Later on, he had an infection that made him sick, prompting Daenerys to consult a witch for treatment. Unfortunately, Daenarys fell victim to the witch’s trickery, leaving Drogo in a vegetative state. After much deliberation, the Mother of Dragons decided to put him out of his agony by smothering him with a pillow.

Unfortunately for Momoa, Drogo’s demise occurred before Game of Thrones became a phenomenon, so he never got to experience the full glory of being in one of the most successful television programs ever. But while his appearance on the show was brief, he received widespread acclaim for his performance.

Channing Tatum wasn’t happy Jason Momoa was killed off ‘Game of Thrones’

If you’re a fan of Jason Momoa, you were probably disappointed by how quickly his character died in Game of Thrones. And if Drogo’s untimely demise saddened you, you are not alone.

While taking Vanity Fair‘s infamous lie detector test, Channing Tatum revealed that he was pissed his friend was killed off the hit HBO series. Tatum was asked if he thought Khal Drogo’s survival would have made GoT better. The actor replied, saying, “100%. I was pissed when he died. I wanted to see him lead an army and do the whole thing.”

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum share a connection through Zoe Kravitz

It turns out Momoa and Tatum are pretty close. Some fans may be surprised to learn that the two actors are linked through Zoe Kravitz. Tatum has been in a relationship with Kravitz since 2021, and Momoa used to be her stepfather during his marriage to Lisa Bonet.

It was reported that Kravitz and Tatum were an item shortly after Kravitz filed for divorce from Karl Glusman, just before the holidays in 2020. The two first rejected the reports. But a source confirmed the relationship to Entertainment Tonight in August, saying, “Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more.” The pair have maintained their privacy while also meeting each other’s loved ones. Zoe and Tatum were spotted visiting a farmers market in November 2022 with Tatum’s daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

When Tatum started dating The Batman actor, Momoa was supportive despite his recent breakup with Kravitz’s mom, Lisa Bonet. And according to People, Momoa and Tatum knew each other long before they met through Kravitz.