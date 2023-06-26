There's been a lot of drama in recent 'Bachelorette' seasons. It's time for a love story. We might just get one with Charity Lawson.

Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette begins tonight, June 26, at 9 pm EST on ABC. Bachelor Nation was introduced to Charity during Zach Shallcross’ season on The Bachelor, where she was sent home just after hometowns. Zach ended his season engaged to Kaity Biggar, and the two are still together today. Fans are hoping for another love story from Charity’s season and based on a recent interview the bachelorette gave, we just might get it.

Charity on the drama-to-love ratio of her ‘Bachelorette’ seasons

While many Bachelor fans watch the show for the drama, many also watch for the potential love story. Up until Zach’s season, viewers hadn’t gotten to witness a real Bachelor success story in quite some time. Additionally, the drama has felt all-consuming in recent seasons, like the show is overwhelmingly more about the petty (or, in recent years, blow-out) fights than people falling in love amidst romantic backdrops. In a recent interview with Parade, Charity said that, though her season does include moments of drama, it’s mostly full of love.

“My Bachelorette season in general is going to be so exciting,” she said. “You’re going to have these little elements of drama, but overall, it’s full of love. It’s hard to do something like this and there be no emotions at all and I’m someone who feels things very deeply and I wear my heart on my sleeve and so there will be lots of emotion for sure.”

Why Charity wanted to be the Bachelorette

Before Charity was even announced to be the lead of the 20th season, Bachelorette fans were pulling for her. She was a fan-favorite on Zach’s season thanks to her big heart and playful spirit. But when the lead sent her home following her hometown, Charity was clearly heartbroken. Some fans were worried she wouldn’t be ready to get back on the saddle by the time Bachelorette filming began. Thankfully, she was.

“For me, why it was so easy to say yes to being The Bachelorette was obviously because I’ve had experience coming off of last [Bachelor] season and truly understanding that going on something [is a] crazy and beautiful…journey,” she said. “Falling in love definitely can happen and it works. It didn’t work out for me the first go-around, but having another opportunity at potentially finding my person couldn’t be more appealing for me and so I definitely was eager to jump in and give this thing another go.”

What Charity is taking with her from her time on ‘The Bachelor’

The Bachelor was a big learning experience for the Auburn University graduate. She says she’s taking what she learned from her time with Zach and applying it to her own season.

“I learned authenticity,” she said. “Me staying true to myself got me to a certain point and carried me pretty far and so, I really just wanted that to continue to shine through as the lead when meeting all these guys and giving them the space to be expressive of their emotions and meeting them with compassion because that’s exactly what Zach and his approach was with us [bachelorettes]. I was very aware of that and obviously, knowing what it’s like being a contestant, I wanted the same.”

As for if Charity found love on her season, she has this to say:

“I can say that I am very, very happy with how the season turns out, for sure.”