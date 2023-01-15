Charlie Cox Enjoyed Using his Natural Accent in ‘Treason’

Charlie Cox has been playing American characters for years. But the Daredevil star finally got to use his natural accent in the new Netflix thriller, Treason. And he recently revealed how much of a relief it was.

Charlie Cox often uses an American accent for his roles

Charlie Cox attends the World Premiere of ‘King Of Thieves’ at Vue West End on September 12, 2018 in London, England. | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Cox started his career in 2003, at age 18, appearing in various British projects. After getting his breakout role in Stardust opposite Claire Danes and Robert DeNiro, he went on to work in projects like Boardwalk Empire and The Theory of Everything.

But since 2015, Cox has been busy playing Marvel superhero, Matt Murdock. He first took on the role in Netflix’s Daredevil and reappeared in The Defenders spinoff.

Daredevil was canceled after its third season. But after years of fan campaigns, Cox returned as the masked hero in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The actor will return as Murdock in the upcoming Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again and Echo.

Charlie Cox was relieved he could use his natural accent in ‘Treason’

In Treason, Cox plays Adam Lawrence. Adam is a former British intelligence agent who works his way up to become deputy director of MI6. The show allowed Cox — who was born and raised in the U.K. — to utilize his natural accent.

When talking to Netflix, the actor admitted he was relieved that he didn’t have to use a fake accent. And he noted how long it’s been since he’s spoken in his own accent for a role.

“It’s a huge weight off my shoulders when I don’t have to be doing an accent,” Cox said in an interview for the streamer. “And actually, when I was doing Treason, I realized that it was…I think it was the first time I’ve used my own accent on camera in 10 years.”

After ‘Treason,’ Charlie Cox says his American accent is ‘rusty’

With Treason behind him, Cox is getting ready to jump back into the role of Daredevil. And when talking to GQ, he revealed that he’s taking the next year to research the Marvel character and reread the comics to prepare.

“I think it’s important that I don’t just take it for granted that I know that character now and just show up and say the lines,” Cox explained. “I think you’ve got to reinvestigate and recommit yourself as if it was a first-time job again, and that’s how you’ll continue to find the nuance and deepen the character to make the show as good as it can be.”

Truly looking forward to working with my friend Charlie again. I know I can speak for Charlie as well when I say we promise to bring you a incredible Daredevil Born Again. #DDBornAgain

⁦@Marvel⁩ ⁦@DisneyD23⁩ ⁦@DisneyPlus⁩ ⁦@DisneyStudios⁩ pic.twitter.com/UC6JPa75Mh — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 11, 2022

The actor also suggested that he’s revisiting Matt Murdock’s legal persona for the show. And he noted he may need to take time out to work on his American accent too.

“There’ll be a heavy influence of courtroom stuff — Matt Murdoch the lawyer in the new show,” Cox shared. “So I’m heavily focused on researching that area of this character, and his life.”

“It was one of the areas we didn’t do a huge amount of exploration around before,” he continued. “Even my accent is probably really rusty.”

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere sometime in 2024.