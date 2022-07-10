Charlie Hunnam Admits He’s Not Exactly ‘Waiting’ By the Phone to Find Out He Is the Next James Bond

Charlie Hunnam became a TV star when he played Jax Teller on Sons of Anarchy for seven seasons. But he “100 percent” wouldn’t mind if fans also knew him as James Bond. In the wake of Daniel Craig’s exit from the iconic role, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli is currently searching for the next actor to play 007. But that doesn’t mean Hunnam is “waiting” by the phone for the call.

Charlie Hunnam thinks fans could help him become the next James Bond

After Craig’s final performance in No Time To Die, the Bond franchise is now looking for the eighth actor to play the character on the big screen.

Just about every big-name actor from the UK has been offered up for consideration in the betting houses — from Hunnam to Idris Elba to Sam Heughan to Tom Hardy. And Hunnam thinks that fans could help move his name to the top of the list.

“As much as people want to talk about me playing James Bond, please continue. Maybe that’s the genesis of these things. Maybe fan chatter leads to industry people actually talking about it in a more serious way,” Hunnam told People Magazine.

“It’s very flattering sort of fan dialogue. Nobody’s ever, on a professional level from within the industry, brought that up to me.”

The ‘Sons of Anarchy’ alum is not exactly waiting by the phone for the call

Hunnam admits that as a Brit, he would love to be considered for the part of the legendary MI6 agent. But he’s staying very realistic about his chances because producers have a lot of talent to choose from.

“I would be so flattered and honored to be considered to play James Bond as an Englishman. But my intuition tells me that I shouldn’t be waiting for that phone call to come. I think there are many people ahead of me on that list,” Hunnam said.

Who would Charlie Hunnam like to see play the next James Bond if not himself?

If Hunnam doesn’t ever get that call about playing Bond, there is someone he would love to see get the part — Tom

“The person that I hear about in that conversation is Tom Hardy. I hear that he’s really the front runner [to play James Bond next],” Hunnam revealed. “I think that would be sensational. I’m an enormous Tom Hardy fan so I would love to see him as James Bond.”

It’s not clear when Broccoli and her team will select their next 007. In the meantime, Hunnam is currently filming Zack Snyder’s science fiction adventure film Rebel Moon with Anthony Hopkins, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, and Sofia Boutella.

The movie — which is being made for Netflix — will be in two parts, and they are filming those back-to-back through November. According to Snyder, the plan is for Rebel Moon to become “a massive IP” and a “universe they can build out.”

Hunnam’s latest film Last Looks is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The premiere date for his upcoming Apple TV+ series Shantaram has yet to be announced.

