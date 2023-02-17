Charlie Hunnam Called Backing Out of ‘Fifty Shades’ ‘Emotionally Destructive’ — Turns Out He May Have Dodged a ‘Psychotic’ Bullet

Rejecting the wrong project can have expensive consequences, especially for actors like Charlie Hunnam. Hunnam was devastated after having to step away from the lead role in Fifty Shades of Grey, a film that ended up becoming a massive $1.3 billion franchise.

Although Hunnam admitted that backing out of the project proved to be “emotionally destructive,” he actually may have avoided a major mistake in the end.

Looking back, Charlie Hunnam was heartbroken about his choice to walk away from ‘Fifty Shades of Grey‘

Hunnam’s decision to leave Fifty Shades of Grey was not easy. Not only was he walking away from a massive payday, but he was also giving up future potential projects as well. Not to mention how much fans really wanted to see how he would do as one of the movie’s main characters, Christian Grey.

Hunnam opened up about his struggles in an interview with V Man magazine, discussing the departure from the film. “It was the worst professional setback I’ve ever experienced,” he said. “It was the most emotionally damaging and difficult situation I’ve faced in my career, it was a heartbreaking disappointment.”

On top of the difficulties he experienced leaving the movie, Hunnam also declined to watch it, stating that it would be too emotionally challenging. Fifty Shades ended up having great success at the box office, earning a combined $1.325 billion for its three films, while Hunnam’s decision resulted in far less financial gain.

The ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star may have dodged a ‘Psychotic’ Bullet

Dakota Johnson believed she was prepared for what was to come in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, but the series took a surprising turn for the young actor. While she is glad how things turned out, The Things reports that Johnson admitted that the franchise’s creator, Erika Mitchell (a.k.a. E.L. James), was a little difficult on set.

“I haven’t been able to talk about this truthfully ever, because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I’m proud of what we made ultimately and everything turns out the way it’s supposed to, but it was tricky,” Johnson stated.

Despite this, Johnson still opened up about the difficulties on set, and admitted that if she had foreseen the outcome of the project, she would have declined to be part of what she called a “psychotic” experience.

Hunnam may have lost on the financial front because of his decision to leave Fifty Shades of Grey, but it definitely sounds like he made the right choice in the end.

Charlie Hunnam wasn’t alone in his desire to leave ‘Fifty Shades‘

Hunnam made waves back in 2013 when he was cast as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy. But the Sons of Anarchy alum soon made headlines again when he decided to step away from the project. What many fans might not know is that Charlie wasn’t the only one who considered quitting.

As fans are aware, Jamie Dornan eventually took on the role of Christian Grey. Despite the first movie grossing over $500 million, rumors circulated that Dornan wouldn’t be returning for the sequels – and the rumor mill pegged his wife as being the reason behind his exit.

Insiders claimed that Dornan’s wife, Amelia, disapproved of the racy scenes in the film and how female fans were fawning over her husband.

Even Dornan himself reportedly had second thoughts about reprising the role. Dornan apparently did not appreciate the negative reviews, most of which surrounded his on-screen chemistry with Dakota Johnson. Of course, Dornan and Johnson returned to reprise their roles in the final two movies, but it sounds like things were a bit of a mess on set.