Charlie Hunnam May Be Okay Baring It All Onscreen, But Don’t Expect to See Any Leaked Nudes of the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star

Charlie Hunnam has never been shy about taking his clothes off in front of the camera. The former Sons of Anarchy star has bared it all on-screen numerous times during his career. He’s even gone full frontal, even though viewers never got to see it. But just because Hunnam is okay with on-screen nudity, that doesn’t mean fans should expect to see any leaked nudes of the actor.

Charlie Hunnam | Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Viewers never saw Charlie Hunnam’s full frontal scenes because of network censors

One of Hunnam’s earliest roles was back in 1999 when he played Nathan Maloney on the UK version of Queer as Folk. He told Variety that he was 18 at the time and “getting f**ked in the ass, completely naked on national TV.”

“The level of nudity that I do now, which is taking my shirt off, doesn’t bother me at all. But I have done full frontal before,” Hunnam said, per Fox News. “I did full frontal when I was 18 on the TV show Queer as Folk. But because I was playing a 15-year-old character, the censorship people wouldn’t allow us to put it on TV.”

Fans shouldn’t expect to see any leaked nudes of the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star

Hunnam may be comfortable getting naked for his TV and film roles, but there will never be any leaked nude photos of the actor making their rounds on the internet. The 42-year-old says that he doesn’t trust “the cloud,” so he doesn’t use it.

“I just got an iPhone last year, I love Apple products, but I don’t use the cloud. I don’t trust it, so you won’t find any nude photos from me personally [out there],” Hunnam told Cosmopolitan in 2014.

The only exception to that, explains the self-described “hippie”, was if someone happened to follow him while he was enjoying the outdoors.

“It’s much more likely that I’d be followed somewhere and had taken off all my clothes to jump in a pool of water on a hike or something. I’m not doing any home photo shoots,” Hunnam explained.

Charlie Hunnam isn’t afraid to do full frontal again

While his more recent roles have seen Hunnam do nothing more than take his shirt off, the actor says he hasn’t ruled out baring it all again if a role demands it. But, he does admit he was “more fearless” with things like that when he was younger.

“I think when I was young, I was a little bit more fearless with that stuff,” Hunnam said, in reference to doing full frontal. “I don’t know…I’m sure I would; I have nothing to hide.”

The irony is, Hunnam was never really interested in being the guy who takes his shirt off on camera because being reduced to a “pinup boy is a bit annoying.”

“I can empathize with female stars — how much stress is put on them to be sexy and on their looks as opposed to their acting,” Hunnam said.

All seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy are now streaming on Hulu. Queer as Folk is available on Amazon Prime Video.

RELATED: Charlie Hunnam Played Jax Teller for So Long on ‘Sons of Anarchy’ He Needed Professional Help to Relearn His Natural British Accent