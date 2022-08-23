As Charlie Hunnam Returns to TV in ‘Shantaram’ — Where Is the Rest of the Cast of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Today?

Charlie Hunnam is returning to TV this fall in the new Apple TV+ series Shantaram. Eight years after saying goodbye to Sons of Anarchy and the role of Jax Teller — and starring in numerous films — Hunnam is coming back to the small screen. And Apple has finally announced a premiere date and episode schedule. This news got us thinking about what his co-stars were up to and we started wondering — where is the cast of Sons of Anarchy today?

Charlie Hunnam is back on a motorcycle in ‘Shantaram’

In his new series Shantaram, Hunnam plays fugitive Lin Ford who is on the run in 1980s Bombay. In Apple’s just-released first look at the series, Hunnam is in character on the back of a motorcycle. Based on the best-selling book of the same name, the story follows Lin as he attempts to “get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay.”

“Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it,” the description reads.

Along with releasing the first image of Hunnam’s new series, Apple announced that Season 1 will feature 12 episodes, and the first three will drop on October 14.

After getting the first three episodes all at once, fans will have to wait for a new episode each week for the remainder of the season. This schedule means that new episodes will drop weekly from mid-October through December 16.

Katey Sagal has been working non-stop since the end of ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Katey Sagal played Jax’s mom, Gemma Teller Morrow, for seven seasons, and she also happens to be married to Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. After SOA wrapped in December 2014, Sagal continued working and has starred in numerous TV shows and movies.

The LA native appeared on A to Z, The Bastard Executioner, Superior Donuts and The Conners. She also had a recurring role on Shameless, starred in Pitch Perfect 2 and Bleed for This, and played the lead role in the short-lived series Rebel.

Her son, Jackson James White — who she shares with ex-husband Jack White — is also starring in the new Hulu series Tell Me Lies.

Maggie Siff stars in ‘Billions’ on Showtime

After playing Jax Teller’s one true love — Dr. Tara Knowles — on Sons of Anarchy, Maggie Siff appeared in AMC’s Mad Men as Rachel Katz. She also starred in a handful of films, including A Woman, a Part, The Sweet Life, One Percent More Humid, and The Short History of the Long Road. Since 2016, Siff has been starring as Wendy Rhoades on Showtime’s Billions.

Kim Coates reprised his role of Alexander “Tig” Trager in the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ spinoff

Canadian native Kim Coates played Alexander “Tig” Trager throughout the entire run of Sons of Anarchy. He has since appeared in numerous TV shows and films — The Land, Strange Weather, Officer Downe, Goon: Last of the Enforcers, Fantasy Island and See for Me. He also appeared on Godless, Ghost Wars, Bad Blood, Pretty Hard Cases and Van Helsing.

Coates also works as a producer on numerous projects, and he co-hosts a podcast with his fellow Sons of Anarchy alum Theo Rossi titled Theo Rossi’s THEOry with Kim Coates.

This past spring, Coates reprised the role of Tig in the SOA spinoff Mayans MC. He appeared in the season 4 finale episode titled “When the Breakdown Hit at Midnight.”

Mark Boone Junior is still working in TV as an actor, writer, and producer

Mark Boone Junior played Robert “Bobby Elvis” Munson on Sons of Anarchy — a well-respected SAMCRO member and second father to Jax. Since the show ended in 2014, Junior has been all over television as an actor, writer, and producer.

He starred in Street Level, Casual Encounters, American Romance, 12 Round Gun, By the Rivers of Babylon, and Gateway. He also appeared on The Last Man on Earth, Flaked, and Patriot.

He also showed up in The Mandalorian as Ranzar Malk, and now he plays Elias on Paradise City. He’s also been working on Let Me Make You a Martyr as a producer.

Theo Rossi does charity work and co-hosts a ‘Sons of Anarchy’ podcast

Rossi played Juan-Carlos ‘Juice’ Ortiz, a hacker for SAMCRO who became a series regular in season 2. Since the end of Sons of Anarchy, Rossi has starred in Lowriders, Vault, Ghosts of War, Rattlesnake, and The Shot.

For two seasons, he played Hernan “Shades” Alvarez on Luke Cage. Then he got the role of Gene in the miniseries True Story, and wrote and produced a short film titled #RightToBeMe.

In addition to doing a ton of charity work, Rossi also co-hosts Theo Rossi’s THEOry with Kim Coates podcast.

Ryan Hurst played Opie for five seasons

For five seasons, Ryan Hurst played Jax’s childhood friend and loyal SAMCRO ally Harry “Opie” Winston. In one of Sons of Anarchy’s most tragic and heartbreaking moments, Opie sacrificed himself to save Jax. Which meant Hurst left the series in 2012.

Since then, Hurst has starred as Chick Hogan in Bates Motel, Li’l “Foster” Farrel on Outsiders, Hector Bonner in Bosch, Beta in The Walking Dead, and Oliver Ostergaard in Paradise City.

Soon, he will be portraying Thor in the new Playstation game God of War Ragnarök. And he will have the lead role of Milligan in the new series The Mysterious Benedict Society.

Ron Perlman left ‘Sons of Anarchy’ after six seasons

Ron Perlman played the role of Clarence “Clay” Morrow — Jax’s stepfather and president of the motorcycle club — for six seasons before the character met his demise. Since leaving the biker drama, Perlman has starred in more projects than we can name.

They include Poker Night, The Book of Life, Stonewall, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Pottersville, The Great War, and Monster Hunter. He also appeared on Hand of God, Adventure Time With Finn & Jake, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, StartUp, Final Space and The Capture.

He is set to voice Mangiafuoco in the upcoming film Pinocchio. And, Perlman has done some work behind-the-scenes. He recently produced Hell on the Border and The Big Ugly.

All seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy are now streaming on Hulu.

