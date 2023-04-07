Charlie Hunnam Will Make an Announcement About His Return to the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Universe ‘Soon’ Claims Theo Rossi

Sons of Anarchy fans may be in for a treat as Charlie Hunnam could be making an epic comeback to the franchise in the near future. Although it’s been some time since Hunnam portrayed Jax Teller in the popular biker drama, his former co-star, Theo Rossi, recently teased that a major announcement is on the horizon.

Here’s a look at everything we know about a potential new Sons of Anarchy project from Hunnam.

Theo Rossi and Charlie Hunnam | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Theo Rossi teases a major ‘Sons of Anarchy’ announcement

Almost a decade has passed since the end of FX’s critically acclaimed Sons of Anarchy. However, the franchise has been kept alive by the spinoff Mayans MC, which follows one of SAMCRO’s main nemesis, the Mayans.

While Mayans MC is reaching its conclusion in season 5, Rossi recently teased that the Sons of Anarchy universe could be expanding. According to Decider, Rossi revealed that Hunnam has a huge announcement concerning his return to the beloved franchise.

“There might be something coming up where we’re all back together, which is insane,” Rossi shared. “Charlie [Hunnam]’s gonna announce something soon. If it happens, it’s wild, but if it doesn’t it would be perfect and really cool because we also talk every day.”

Rossi did not go into details about the new project, but he did confirm that it will not be a Sons of Anarchy film. Instead, he teased fans that it will be something “totally different” from what they expect.

Charlie Hunnam opens up about returning to the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Universe

Now that Sons of Anarchy is over and Mayans MC is reaching a conclusion, fans have been speculating about where Sutter will go next. The SOA creator has already teased a few other projects, but Hunnam recently addressed the rumors of his imminent return.

Hunnam discussed returning to the Sons of Anarchy Universe during an appearance at Liverpool Comic Con. The actor didn’t spill any specifics about the project, but he definitely sounded open to the possibility of reprising his role as Jax.

“I have an idea that I’m exploring in its infancy where that could be a possibility,” Hunnam explained. “It would be something that I would be incredibly excited about, so we’re sort of, like I said, in the infancy of exploring the viability of the idea.”

Charlie Hunnam admits he had a difficult time letting Jax Teller go

Following the end of Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam revealed that he had trouble saying goodbye to his iconic character. In fact, the actor openly admitted that he returned to the set of Sons of Anarchy long after filming wrapped just to say goodbye in his own way.

After portraying the troubled character for eight years, it’s understandable that Hunnam had to deal with a lot of emotions in letting him go. But based on his recent comments, it sounds like Hunnam is more than willing to return to the role that made him a star.

Despite the buzz surrounding a potential return of Charlie Hunnam as Jax, it’s still unclear how his reprisal of the role would play out since Jax died in the series finale. Until an official announcement is made by Hunnam himself, there’s no telling if he will be seen riding again as Jax.

Fans can binge all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy on Hulu.