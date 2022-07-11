What Charlie Puth Says the ‘Coolest’ Part of His Friendship With Elton John Is

Charlie Puth worked with musicians like Selena Gomez and Jungkook of BTS. With the “Attention” singer owning a Beverly Hills house, Puth said he’s neighbors with Elton John. He even said being within walking distance to the “Tiny Dancer” singer is one of the “coolest” things about their friendship.

What songs has Charlie Puth written for others?

Elton John and Charlie Puth perform on stage during Global Citizen Live | Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For Global Citizen

Aside from creating chart-topping solo songs like “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” “Attention,” and “Cheating On You,” Puth is a songwriter for other bands and artists. In 2017, Puth partnered with Adam Levine of Maroon 5 for “Lips On You.”

In 2019, he wrote “Bedroom Floor” for Liam Payne. He also had a role in creating the Justin Bieber and the Kid LAROl song “Stay.” During the pandemic, Puth and Elton John collaborated on “After All,” with the duo forming a close friendship and working relationship.

Charlie Puth shared the ‘coolest part’ of his friendship with Elton John

As a Beverly Hills resident, Puth has several celebrity neighbors. While visiting the Today Show, one of the interviewers mentioned when Puth started “hanging out” with the songwriter John.

“We’re neighbors, that’s the coolest part,” Puth mentioned. “Next-door neighbors. We were working, I started off his album with him right during the pandemic, and he gave me his address, and it was walking distance. The Google icon for driving didn’t even show up — I just walked across the street.”

The two collaborated on 2020’s Lockdown Sessions featuring Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks, and other singers on the collection. At one point, John said that Puth’s music “sucked,” even though Puth elaborated on the actual critiques from the “Tiny Dancer” singer.

“He was not as harsh as I make it out [to be,]” Puth said. “He was just very honest with me and I really appreciated that.”

For Global Citizen Live 2021 Paris, John and Puth teamed up for a performance of “After All,” a track also included on John’s 2020 release. Of course, John and his collaborator Bernie Taupin created well-known hits like “Rocketman.”

Charlie Puth collaborated with other artists, including Jungkook from BTS

Puth collaborated with Jungkook of BTS for “Left And Right” off his upcoming album, a vocalist who he said he shares a close “musical vibe” with. The K-pop idol also appeared in a music video with Puth, earning over 95 million YouTube views.

“I have joined forces for a very talented vocalist out of the group BTS, Jeon Jung-kook (Jungkook),” Puth said in a statement. “I’m speaking like no one’s ever heard of him before. I’m very excited because we definitely have some musical chemistry… I appreciate his music, and I think he appreciates mine as well. The collaboration just felt natural.”

Months before, the musician hopped on Instagram Live with Grammy Award-winning artist Jacob Collier. The two discussed music theory and their songwriting process.

