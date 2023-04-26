Charlie Sheen Really Didn’t Like ‘Major League II,’ Calls It ‘Unwatchable’

Actor Charlie Sheen played a few memorable roles in his career, one being the character Rick “Wild Thing” Vaughn in the movie Major League. More than three decades after the film’s release Sheen is still being asked about that role and he’s more than happy to talk about it. However, he’s not keen on Major League II and described parts of the sequel as “unwatchable.”

Here’s more on that, plus Sheen’s thoughts on a Major League remake.

Charlie Sheen smiles for a photo and signs a ‘Major League’ poster at New Jersey Horror Con | Bobby Bank/Getty Images

What Sheen says is so special about ‘Major League’

Sheen recently spoke with Audacy’s 92.3 Afternoon Drive on The Fan in Cleveland about his part in what some consider one of the best baseball movies of all time.

He told the show hosts: “You can never predict how a film is going to carry itself through the years. But it’s such an honor to be part of something that to this day … it’s the cinematic gift that keeps on giving. It’s turned into a multigenerational experience. I meet adults now that I met as children and they’re introducing me to their children who they just introduced the movie to.

“It’s a trip. We knew that we were sitting on a gem as far as the script. But again, you never really predict how something is going to transfer from a page onto the screen.”

Sheen believes Major League has held up so well over the years because “it combines two themes that people are drawn to at the movies. And that is ‘The Underdog’ theme and ‘The Traditional Lovestory’ theme.”

Why he didn’t like the sequel ‘Major League II’

Charlie Sheen as pitcher Rick “Wild Thing” Vaughn of the Cleveland Indians in ‘Major League II’ | Diamond Images/Getty Images

Major League grossed $75 million worldwide and spawned two sequels Major League II and Major League: Back to the Minors, but neither of those films were able to replicate the success of the first movie. Sheen, who was in the sequel, called parts of Major League II “unwatchable.”

“It is not even in the same conversation [as the first movie],” he declared. “Parts of two are unwatchable. Two was a crowded house. There were too many characters, they tried to cover too much ground, they were trying to give everybody an arc. It just was muddled.”

Sheen did not appear in the third installment.

What Sheen thinks a remake of the original would look like today

Charlie Sheen attends a charity softball game to benefit California Strong at Pepperdine University | Rich Polk/Getty Images for California Strong

Finally, the actor was asked what he thought about a remake of the original film. Sheen didn’t think it had a place on the big screen today. Instead, he said a series rather than another movie might work on a streaming platform.

“If it was brought back now, I think it would make more sense to do it as a television show on one of the streamers,” he opined before adding, “Or we just leave it alone.”