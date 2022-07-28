Chef Rachel Slams Austen Kroll From ‘Southern Charm’ – Says She’s ‘Done’ With ‘Below Deck’

Chef Rachel Hargrove from Below Deck said she’s done with the show and Bravo after sharing a negative encounter she had with Southern Charm‘s Austen Kroll and Shep Rose.

Hargrove, who initially met Rose and Kroll at the NBCUpfronts shared on social media that Rose and Kroll rifled through her bag during dress rehearsal. She also said she later met up with Kroll in South Florida where he mocked her when she said she didn’t “party.”

Chef Rachel from ‘Below Deck’ drags Austen Kroll, calling him a ‘narcissist’

Before the social media fireworks started, Hargrove posted an article about Kroll where he discussed his budding Trop Hop beer company. Along with the article, Hargrove tweeted, “Cheers to the most narcissist’ t*** on Bravo.” She offered no additional context but later shared an exchange she had with Bravo PR, which was later removed on Twitter.

Rachel Hargrove said Austen didn’t like that she didn’t ‘party’

Hargrove didn’t go into much detail with Bravo PR. But said she wanted Kroll to stay away from her after a negative encounter in South Florida. “We were all hanging out,” she wrote in the message exchange with Bravo. “He didn’t like the fact that I don’t party and was doing his whole thing … being an idiot.”

She added that Kroll reached out to her a few days later, but did not publicly share what happened during their exchange. Hargrove also shared, “The guy’s an idiot. Even when him and Shep [went] through my bag on the floor at upfronts while waiting to do dress rehearsal.”

Chef Hargrove goes nuclear on ‘Bravo’ and ‘Below Deck’

Not only did Hargrove keep the tweet, but she also slammed the network, Below Deck and BravoCon. “I don’t sit down I stand up… I’m tired of the BS… I refuse to participate in @BravoCon2022,” she tweeted along with a series of screenshots of the message exchange with Bravo.

She added to the tweet, “Ps…. F*** below deck.” Later Hargrove tweeted, “Next should we talk about breaking the 4th wall on the show?”

Next should we talk about breaking the 4th wall on the show? — Chef Rachel Hargrove (@HargroveRachel) July 27, 2022

But by the end of the Twitter firestorm, she seemingly quit Below Deck. “I will no longer be associated with organizations I don’t believe in.. #belowdeck #bravocon #wwhl #ANTM. Anyone else wants to piss me off this week? Let’s f***ing go….,” she wrote.

Last week Hargrove shaded model Tyra Banks by sharing a recent photo and slamming America’s Next Top Model for referring to her as plus-sized during her 2015 audition. She later revealed that she received death threats for the tweet.

Hargrove offered no additional context for her Twitter rant, which she later shared on Instagram.

Story still unfolding …

