Cher Has Dated Several Much-Younger Men Before Her 40-Year Age Difference With Boyfriend Alexander Edwards

There aren’t many people in the world who do not know who Cher is. The woman is an icon. She has had a successful career for over six decades. She sings, she acts, and she does it all. A young Cher started out as a singing duo with her then-husband Sonny Bono.

The couple had top 10 singles and starred in their own variety show. As successful as they were, their marriage didn’t work and they divorced in 1975. Since then, she only married once more but she has had many boyfriends. Cher dated some well-known faces, some not so famous, and some much younger men.

Cher | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Who is Cher’s new boyfriend?

She may not look it, but Cher is now 76 years old. Her new boyfriend Alexander Edwards is 37. The two met at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022.

There has of course been criticism of their almost 40-year age difference. The Moonstruck actor spoke about it on the Kelly Clarkson Show, “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she said of their relationship. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

Edwards is a music executive at Universal Music Group. He has worked with artists such as Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande.

This is not Edwards’ first brush with a famous woman. He was involved with Amber Rose and they welcomed son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards in 2019.

Cher and Edwards seem very happy together. “They are very much in love. They are exclusive and serious,” a source told People. “Cher likes that he’s young. It’s exciting for her.”

It has been rumored, but not confirmed, that the couple is engaged. But she did flash a sparkling diamond ring on her Instagram.

Cher’s past relationships with younger men

The age difference between the Oscar winner and the music executive shouldn’t be that shocking. Cher has always liked to date younger men. Cher met Val Kilmer, who was 13 years her junior, in the early 1980s. Cher said that Kilmer was a great kisser and was sensitive and artistic.

The couple was together for two years but Cher told People that they broke up because they “were both Alpha males.” They have always remained friends.

There was a 15-year age difference between Cher and superstar Tom Cruise when they dated in 1985. The pair met at the wedding of Madonna and Sean Penn. The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said that they could have had a great romance if it wasn’t for both of their busy schedules.

Then there was Rob Camilletti, who worked in a bagel store when he met the superstar. The poor guy has to live with the nickname “bagel boy” for the rest of his life. She was 20 year older, but Cher has referred to him as the love of her life. Unfortunately, the relationship couldn’t stand up under media scrutiny.

Cher was married to Sonny Bono, and then to Greg Allman, who she divorced in 1979. That was her last marriage but there have been many relationships since.

KISS band member, Gene Simmons, and Cher were a couple for two years. Although they had a passionate relationship, he left her for another legend, Diana Ross.

There was a brief romance in the mid-’80s with movie producer Josh Donen, who it was rumored she lived with for a short time.

She met Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora when he helped produce her 1987 album Cher. They dated for a while but were both too busy with their careers.

The actor also dated screenwriter Ron Zimmerman in 2010 but not much is known about their breakup.