Cher Directed a Movie About Abortion, and It’s Coming to HBO

Most people know Cher as an iconic singer, but she also had an impressive film career, even winning an Oscar for her role in Moonstruck. One of the pop stars’ movies, If These Walls Could Talk, is coming to HBO Max.

Cher’s work on ‘If These Walls Could Talk’

If These Walls Could Talk originally aired on HBO in 1996. The movie starred Cher, Demi Moore, and Sissy Spacek. It tells the story of three different women and their experiences with abortion. The stories take place at three different points in time, 1952, 1974, and 1996, but happen in the same house.

The 1952 and 1974 segments were directed by Nancy Savoca, who also co-wrote all three parts of the movie. Cher directed the third segment in addition to her role as Dr. Beth Thompson.

Savoca was delighted to welcome Cher onboard the project. In a 2018 interview with Vice, the director said she “just about fainted” when she heard the pop star would be joining the project.

“She was as cool as you’d imagine, but also down to earth and sharp and very funny,” Savoca shared. “I think she did a terrific job — both on screen and behind the camera.”

‘If These Walls Could Talk’ was Cher’s directorial debut

Cher spoke about her directorial debut during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 1996, saying she “really wanted to direct.” Moore asked her to do the movie, a decision the singer called “very courageous.”

Cher receives an award for HBO’s If These Walls Could Talk in 2000 | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“As a director, I was a completely different human being than I am as an actress,” Cher explained. She shared that, while acting, she preferred to be “interior” and focus on her performance.

“As a director, I was making sure that everybody felt comfortable and that the actresses and actors were really happy,” the singer continued. “I was juggling and [doing] whatever I had to do to make everyone feel comfortable.”

Cher also spoke about casting herself in the movie, saying that, despite having just “one real scene,” she knew she could “really care” about the character she played.

At the time of the movie’s release, Cher applauded If These Walls Could Talk’s “depth,” according to Spokesman, saying, “I don’t think you could get away with that on [network] TV.”

Where can you watch ‘If These Walls Could Talk’?

HBO is set to air #IfTheseWallsCouldTalk, a 1996 film about abortion starring Cher, Demi Moore, Anne Heche, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Sissy Spacek. https://t.co/X9jNIvEDcB — Collider (@Collider) December 6, 2022

If These Walls Could Talk earned lots of critical acclaim, including an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie, Golden Globe nominations for Best Mini-Series, Best Lead Actress (Moore), and Best Supporting Actress (Cher), and an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress (Jada Pinkett Smith).

Suzanne Todd, one of the film’s executive producers, said she was”grateful” that HBO allowed them to make If These Walls Could Talk and said that the movie’s rerelease “will hopefully once again bring attention to the issue of women’s healthcare.”

If These Walls Could Talk will air on HBO on December 9 at 8 pm EST. It will also be available to stream on HBOMax on that same date.

