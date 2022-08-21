‘Chesapeake Shores’ Cast: Where You’ve Seen the Stars of the Hallmark Show Before

The final season of Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores premiered August 14. The last 10 episodes of the family-focused drama will bring the story of the O’Brien family to a close. While fans will soon have to say goodbye to Abby, Jess, Bree, and the rest of the characters, they can still keep up with the actors who’ve played those roles. Here’s where you’ve seen the Chesapeake Shores cast before.

Megan Ory plays Abby O’Brien on Chesapeake Shores. Her film and TV career began in the late 1990s with small roles in shows such as The Crow: Stairway to Heaven. She also starred in the shows Higher Ground, Vampire High, True Justice, and Intelligence. From 2011 to 2016, she played Ruby/Red Riding Hood on ABC’s Once Upon a Time.

Robert Buckley joined the Chesapeake Shores cast in season 5 as quirky billionaire Evan Kincaid. Before joining the Hallmark show, he starred in The Christmas House for the network, which was inspired by his own family’s tradition of decorating their house for the holiday. His other roles include Major Lillywhite on iZombie, Kirby on Lipstick Jungle, and Clay Evans on One Tree Hill.

Treat Williams plays Abby’s dad Mick O’Brien on Chesapeake Shores. Fans may recognize him as Everwood’s Dr. Andrew Brown, a character he played from 2002 to 2006. But his career stretches back decades, including roles in the 1979 movie version of the musical Hair and the title role in the 1981 movie The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper. More recently, he appeared in The Christmas House, playing the father of Robert Buckley’s character. And in 2022, he took on a grittier role as a retired Baltimore detective in HBO’s limited series We Own This City, based on a real story of corruption in the city’s police department.

Barbara Niven plays Abby’s mom Megan O’Brien in Chesapeake Shores. She has a long history with Hallmark going back to her first TV role in the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie Promise in 1986. Since then, she’s appeared in TV shows such as Wings, Cold Case, and The Bold and The Beautiful and played Marilyn Monroe in the 1998 HBO movie The Rat Pack. Niven has also appeared in numerous movies for both Lifetime and Hallmark Channel and played Peggy on Cedar Cove, Hallmark’s first original scripted series.

Laci J. Mailey plays Mick and Megan’s daughter Jess on Chesapeake Shores. She’s previously appeared in the TV show Falling Skies and The Romeo Section and also had roles on shows such as Supernatural, iZombie, and The Magicians.

Danish actor Emilie Ullerup plays Abby and Jess’s sister Bree on Chesapeake Shores. She’s also known for playing Ashley Magnus on the TV series Sanctuary and Dale Travers in Hallmark’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered movie series. Ullerup’s other Hallmark movies include Nature of Love and Don’t Forget I Love You.

Andrew Francis plays Connor O’Brien on Chesapeake Shores. He’s been acting since he was a child. Other Hallmark roles include Engaging Father Christmas and Coming Home for Christmas, as well as a recurring role as Derek in Cedar Cove Season 3. He’s also been seen in episodes of Psych, The L Word, and Supernatural and the movie Final Destination 3. Francis is also a prolific voice actor in shows and movies such as My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Dragon Ball Z, and Dinotrux.

Canadian actor Brendan Penny plays Kevin O’Brien on Chesapeake Shores. He’s also starred in the Canadian TV series Whistler and Motive and appeared in a number of Hallmark movies, including Tis the Season for Love, A Dash of Love, Easter Under Wraps, and Beverly Hills Wedding.

Diane Ladd plays Mick’s mother Nell O’Brien on Chesapeake Shores. She’s a three-time Oscar nominee for Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart, and Rambling Rose and a three-time Emmy nominee for Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Grace Under Fire, and Touched by an Angel. She played Nora Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacatio and Ida Sessions in Chinatown. Her daughter is Laura Dern, and the pair have played mother and daughter on screen in Wild at Heart, Rambling Rose, and HBO’s Enlightened.

Jesse Metcalfe may have left the Chesapeake Shores cast in season 5, but his Trace Riley character is still beloved by fans. While we don’t know if Trace will return to the show for its final episodes, Chessies can check out some of Metcalfe’s other roles. His breakout role was on the soap opera Passions, where he played Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald from 1998 to 2004. He also played the title role in the movie John Tucker Must Die and John Rowland in Desperate Housewives. On Hallmark, he’s starred in Harmony From the Heart and the Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries series.

New episodes of Chesapeake Shores Season 6 air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

