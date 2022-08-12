‘Chesapeake Shores’: Everything You Need to Remember Before Watching Season 6

Hallmark Channel is taking one last trip to the shore. Chesapeake Shores Season 6 premieres Sunday, August 14. The show’s final season will bring the story of Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory) and her family to a close. But before diving into the new episodes, fans may need a quick refresher on where things stood at the end of season 5.

Connor suffered a massive heart attack in the ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 5 finale

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 ended on a dramatic cliffhanger. Connor (Andrew Francis) and his paralegal Margaret (Raylene Harewood) went on a date and shared a passionate kiss outside of his family’s home. But thoughts of romance were swept away when Connor collapsed after suffering what appeared to be a massive heart attack.

Connor’s dad Mick (Treat Williams) and mom Megan (Barbara Niven) quickly rushed to his side, as did his siblings Abby and Bree (Emilie Ullerup). The episode ended with his panicked family waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

Will Connor be OK? His fate is up in the air, but Hallmark has confirmed that Francis will be back for the final season, giving us hope that Connor pulls through. But even if he does recover, he’ll need to reevaluate his priorities and stop pushing himself to his limit, which is clearly affecting his health.

Mick and Megan considered their future

Mick’s season 5 plane crash had him reevaluating his life and the state of his relationship with his ex-wife Megan. He proposed they rekindle things by taking a round-the-world trip together. But then Megan’s ex Carter (Barclay Hope) offered her a dream job at the Getty in Los Angeles.

Megan was faced with a choice: Do what was right for her career or work on repairing her relationship with Mick. Meanwhile, Mick wondered if he could trust Megan not to walk out on him and their family again. The two were discussing their options when Connor had his heart attack, but this will surely be a plot thread that’s picked up in Chesapeake Shores Season 6.

David was reeling after learning of his father’s financial fraud

Jess O’Brien (Laci J. Mailey) and David (Carlo Marks) tied the knot in season 5. But their newlywed bliss was short-lived. David learned that his wealthy father was wanted by the FBI for wire fraud and embezzlement. Though his dad insisted he’d done nothing wrong, that didn’t stop him from fleeing the country – and draining David’s trust fund in the process. How will David process his father’s betrayal? And how will his family’s crisis affect his marriage to Jess?

Abby was ready to move forward, but was she interested in Evan or Jay?

Abby’s long-standing entanglement with Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe) came to an end early in season 5 when the brooding musician left town for good. Now, she’s ready to move forward with another guy. But is she interested in quirky billionaire Evan Kincaid (Robert Buckley) or down-to-earth teacher Jay (Greyston Holt)? In the final moments of season 5, she called one of those men and left a message saying that she wanted to “give this a try.” Was it Evan or Jay? The show left us hanging, but our money is on Evan.

What else to remember before watching ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6

A few other things to remember heading into Chesapeake Shores Season 6:

We saw Mick downing some painkillers following his accident. That could mean nothing. But we wouldn’t be surprised to see him develop a problem with those drugs in season 6.

Bree reconnected with her high school crush Luke (Stephen Huszar), who recently got out of prison, and romance seems to be brewing between the two.

Kevin O’Brien (Brendan Penny) and his wife Sarah (Jessica Sipos) were overjoyed when she learned she was pregnant. Both were devastated when she experienced a miscarriage not long after. Will they achieve their dream of becoming parents in season 6?

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 premieres Sunday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

