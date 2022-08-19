‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6: Abby Plans Romantic Date for Evan in Episode 2 Teaser

Abby and Evan’s romance is heating up on Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores. In the season 6 premiere, the eccentric billionaire whisked Abby away for a date on his yacht. Now, it’s her turn to plan an activity. But topping Evan’s grand gesture will be a challenge, as seen in a teaser for the upcoming episode, which airs August 21.

Evan took Abby on a romantic sailing trip in the ‘Chesapeake Shores’ season premiere

Meghan Ory and Robert Buckley in ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Episode 1 | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

The season 5 finale of Chesapeake Shores left fans hanging about who Abby (Meghan Ory) had called to ask on a date. She’d either left a message for Evan (Robert Buckley) or Jay (Greyston Holt), but who was it? The season 6 premiere dragged out the suspense for a while longer, having both men show up at the hospital where Abby was waiting for news about her brother Connor (Andrew Francis) following his heart attack.

Eventually, viewers learned that Abby had called Evan. But he didn’t get her message until after he saw her at the hospital, leading to some confusion on both their parts. Fortunately, by the episode’s end, they’d sorted things out. Evan sailed his newly-purchased yacht up to the O’Brien family’s home, then came ashore to ask Abby out. After a dinner of lobster, the two danced, and a kiss seemed inevitable. But Evan pulled back at the last second, telling Abby he tends to get carried away and didn’t want to rush things.

Abby worries about her date with Evan in ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Episode 2

A kiss wasn’t on the menu for Abby and Evan’s first date, but that doesn’t mean they’ve hit pause on their relationship. In episode 2, it’s Abby’s turn to impress Evan. But she’s having trouble coming up with a way to top a first date at sea, as seen in a teaser (via YouTube). She turns to her sisters for advice.

Bree (Emilie Ullerup) says that the best second date she ever went on was at a carnival. Jess (Laci J. Mailey) says that her and David’s (Carlo Marks) best date was a picnic on the beach (aside from the food poisoning, that is). But will either of those activities be enough to wow Evan?

Eventually, Abby comes up with what seems like a winning date activity: an evening at a jazz club. But when she brings up the idea, his reaction isn’t exactly enthusiastic. He responds with a derisive snort.

“I can’t lie. I hate jazz,” he says in the episode sneak peek (via YouTube). “It sounds like fingernails on a chalkboard.”

Still, Evan insists he’s game if that’s what Abby wants to do for their second date. He goes on to say that if she’d surprised him by taking him to a jazz club, he would have “made the best of it.”

“Made the best of it,” she replies. “Just what every woman wants to hear.”

Andrew Francis and Mariesa Crouse in ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Episode 2 | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

Of course, Abby and Evan’s playful banter won’t be the only thing we see in the next episode of Chesapeake Shores. Connor is still at home recovering from his heart attack, while David gets an unexpected visit from his family, who are trying to stay out of the spotlight following his dad’s indictment on fraud charges. Meanwhile, Megan (Barbara Niven) has to decide whether to take the job offer at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles or stay with her family in Chesapeake Shores.

New episodes of Chesapeake Shores Season 6 air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

