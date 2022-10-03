‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6: Cliffhanger Episode Leaves [Spoiler] In Jeopardy

There are only two more episodes of Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores, but the show isn’t letting up on the drama in the home stretch. The October 2 episode featured plenty of twists and turns, including a shocking ending that left the fate of one character up in the air.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 8, “I Get a Kick Out of You.”]

Luke intervenes in a convenience store robbery in ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Episode 8

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

Bree’s (Emilie Ullerup) romance with Luke (Stephen Huszar) has been heating up on this season of Chesapeake Shores. But in “I Get a Kick Out of You,” the pair spend much of their time apart. Bree’s busy getting to know Miranda (Tammy Gillis), the Hollywood actor who wants to turn her book into a movie. Meanwhile, Luke marks his late mother’s birthday by visiting her grave. Bree offers to come along, but he feels like he needs some time for himself.

As Luke heads home after visiting the cemetery, he stops at a convenience store. But what should be a quick pit stop turns into something else entirely when a man robs the store at gunpoint. A quick-thinking Luke intervenes. He distracts and then disarms the robber. In the ensuing struggle, both men fight for control of the gun. We hear a shot, but it’s not clear who pulled the trigger. We also don’t know if anyone was injured – or perhaps even killed – in the incident.

What happened to Luke?

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

That cliffhanger ending left viewers guessing about what exactly went down during those tense moments in the store. There’s certainly a chance that Luke was shot, though it’s just as possible that the store clerk or robber was hit. It’s also possible no one was hurt at all. Unfortunately, a teaser for the next episode (via YouTube) isn’t offering any clues (though it does strongly hint that Mick will propose to Megan).

However, given Luke’s expanded role this season and his ongoing romance with Bree, it would be surprising for the show to kill him off in the second-to-last episode. Instead, it seems more likely that this incident will end up bringing Luke and Bree even closer together and help solidify their relationship.

Evan meets his father for the first time

The outcome of the convenience store robbery wasn’t the only major development in the final moments of the latest episode of Chesapeake Shores. Evan (Robert Buckley) also got some big news.

Earlier in the episode, Evan received his genetic test results. They revealed that he had family members he didn’t know living in Florida. Those people were likely related to his father, whom he’d never met. Evan sent his assistant Mandrake (Wesley Salter) down south to see what he could dig up. What he came back with was seriously unexpected: Evan’s dad. Their surprise meeting in the O’Brien family’s kitchen left the typically talkative billionaire speechless. He was expecting news about a few cousins, not to be confronted with the father he’d never met. Unfortunately, with only two episodes left before the Chesapeake Shores series finale, there’s not a lot of time to see how this relationship plays out.

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about Evan’s dad and why he wasn’t in his son’s life when the next episode of Chesapeake Shores Season 6 air Sunday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

