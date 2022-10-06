‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Episode 9 Teaser: Is Mick Ready to Pop the Question?

Is Mick ready to ask Megan to marry him again? A teaser for the next episode of Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores suggests a proposal could be in the works for the divorced couple. But the arrival of Kevin and Sarah’s baby might throw a wrench into Mick’s (Treat Williams) plan to pop the question.

Will a wedding happen in the ‘Chesapeake Shores’ series finale?

Mick and Megan’s (Barbara Niven) journey back to each other after years of estrangement has been a major theme on Chesapeake Shores. Now, with just two episodes left before the last-ever episode airs on October 16, it looks like a wedding could be on the horizon.

A teaser (via YouTube) for episode 9, titled “Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most,” shows Mick arriving up at Megan’s door with flowers. Later, the two sit down together, and it certainly sounds like Mick is getting ready to propose.

“I’d like to officially ask you…” he says as he reaches into his coat pocket. But then his cell phone rings. It’s Mick and Megan’s son Kevin (Brendan Penny).

“Meet us at the hospital,” he tells his dad, as we see Kevin and an in-labor Sarah (Jessica Sipos) in an ambulance. “It’s time.”

It sounds like Mick and Megan’s big moment will be interrupted by the arrival of Kevin and Sarah’s baby. But we don’t think that will put Mick off for long. We predict there will be a ring on Megan’s finger before the episode ends, setting the stage for their wedding in the upcoming series finale.

Luke survived the shooting in last week’s episode of the Hallmark series

Another clip (via YouTube) from the upcoming episode addresses last week’s big cliffhanger. “I Get a Kick Out of You” ended with Luke (Stephen Huszar) intervening in a convenience store robbery. The episode concluded with Luke and the robber wrestling on the floor and then a gunshot ringing out. But it wasn’t clear who – if anyone – was shot.

We thought it was highly unlikely that Chesapeake Shores would kill off Luke after spending much of the season building up his romance with Bree (Emilie Ullerup). The teaser for the October 9 episode makes it clear that Luke is OK. However, he’s in the hospital and pretty shaken up by the incident. He thinks Bree deserves someone with a less complicated life.

“I get shot. Almost get sent back to prison. And that was just in the last couple of days,” he says. “You have to find someone better.”

Bree isn’t having it. “Luke, you didn’t get sent back to prison. You have friends that love you. And you didn’t die,” she says tearfully. “I’ll take that kind of luck any day.”

How will Evan react to meeting his father for the first time?

Wesley Salter and Meghan Ory in ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Episode 9 | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

Unfortunately, the Chesapeake Shores teasers don’t shed any light on how Evan (Robert Buckley) reacts to last week’s other huge moment: the unexpected meeting with his father. The eccentric billionaire never knew his dad, and it wasn’t clear if having him appear out of nowhere would lead to a happy father-son reunion or bring up more complicated feelings for Evan. An episode description shared by Hallmark suggests it’s the latter. He apparently “rejects forming a connection with his father” and pushes Abby (Megan Ory) and Mandrake away in the process.

Fans will also have to wait and see what happens with the case against David’s (Carlo Marks) father now that Connor (Andrew Francis) and Margaret (Mariesa Crouse) have agreed to act as his lawyers. David’s come around to the idea that his dad might actually be innocent, but will Connor and Margaret be able to prove it in court?

The next episode of Chesapeake Shores Season 6 airs Sunday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

