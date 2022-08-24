‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6: Mick Struggles With Addiction in Episode 3

Will Mick’s dependence on painkillers lead him down a dark path? The next episode of Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores will see the O’Brien family patriarch battling addiction. At the same time, he and Megan reflect on their past relationships while their children deal with challenges of their own.

Mick’s doctor refused to refill his painkiller prescription in the last episode of ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6

Mick (Treat Williams) was involved in a plane crash in Chesapeake Shores Season 5 that left him with a broken arm and other injuries. His doctor wrote him a prescription to deal with the pain.

There were signs back in the season 5 finale that Mick was developing an unhealthy relationship with the drugs. So far in season 6, there have been more hints that Mick had a problem, such as when he concealed his pill usage from his daughter Abby (Meghan Ory). Mick’s employee Luke (Simon Huszar), who has his own past with drugs, can also see that there’s something up with his boss.

Another warning sign that Mick has a problem? The way he was fishing for a prescription refill at his latest doctor’s appointment. In the show’s August 21 episode, Mick had his cast removed. While talking with his doc, Mick inquired about getting another bottle of pills. But the doctor said he was well on the way to recovery and didn’t need any more drugs.

“You don’t want to mess with opioids,” he said. “I don’t prescribe them unless they’re absolutely necessary.”

Mick struggles with addiction in the next episode of ‘Chesapeake Shores’

Mick’s troubling dependence on opioids will be an issue in the next episode of Chesapeake Shores, according to details shared by Hallmark.

“Mick struggles with addiction following his accident,” reads the synopsis for “Night and Day,” which airs Sunday, August 28. He “begins relying heavily on pain medication to deal with his plan crash injury.”

As Mick’s drug problems worsen, he’ll also have to confront his relationship with Megan (Barbara Niven). She wants to have “a talk,” and that has Mick feeling pretty nervous, as seen in a teaser for the upcoming episode (via YouTube). That’s understandable, given that the two have a long and complicated history together. While they’ve recently grown closer after a long period of estrangement, any conversation between them about past relationships has the potential to open old wounds.

What else to expect from the next episode of the Hallmark Channel series

Also in the next episode of Chesapeake Shores, Abby and Evan (Robert Buckley) participate in a nighttime scavenger hunt, and Connor (Andrew Francis), who is still recovering from his heart attack, breaks out of his family’s home to return to his own apartment. Meanwhile, Bree (Emilie Ullerup) helps Luke with his night terrors.

New episodes of Chesapeake Shores Season 6 air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

