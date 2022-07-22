‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Trailer Teases Romance for Abby and Evan

TL;DR:

A new trailer for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 teases romance for Abby and Evan.

The billionaire takes Abby for a date on his yacht in the clip from the new season.

The final season of the Hallmark Channel show premieres August 14.

It looks like Abby O’Brien has made her choice. In the season 5 finale of the Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores, Abby was weighing whether to pursue a romance with the billionaire Evan Kincaid or the schoolteacher Jay Ross. Now, the first teaser for the show’s final season offers a big clue about which guy she chose.

Evan takes Abby on a yacht date in the ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 preview

In the Chesapeake Shores Season 6 preview (via YouTube), it looks like Evan (Robert Buckley) is pulling out all the stops to win over Abby (Meghan Ory). In the clip, he shows up – dressed in a suit – to invite her on a yacht date.

“Ready to come aboard?” he asks.

“I don’t think I’m dressed for this date,” Abby – who is wearing a very comfy-looking sweatshirt – replies.

“You have never looked lovelier,” Evan assures her. In any case, it seems that he may have had a change of clothes for her on board, as we get a brief glimpse of the two dancing on the boat, with Abby wearing a floor-length green gown.

Evan made a romantic gesture in the ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 5 finale

Meghan Ory as Abby O’Brien in ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 5 | ©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Astorga

Evan’s yacht date is a step up from the romantic gesture he made to win Abby’s heart in the Chesapeake Shores Season 5 finale. In that episode, he showed up at the airport to meet her incoming flight, then took her out to lunch. He also asked her out on a formal date, though she told him she needed to think about it before giving him a final answer.

One reason for Abby’s hesitation? She wasn’t sure about where things stood with Jay (Greyston Holt). Later in that episode, Jay tells Abby he does have feelings for her. But there’s also another woman in the picture – a counselor at the school where he works. Jay wants to know if there’s any possibility that Abby might also have feelings for him. If not, he’s going to pursue things with his coworker.

Abby spent the rest of the episode mulling over her choice between the two men. Shortly before the credits rolled, she gave one of them a call. “I have been thinking about you, and I think maybe we should give this a try,” she says as she leaves a message. But did she phone Evan or Jay? The season 6 teaser implies it’s Evan who got the call.

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 premieres August 14

The rumors are true!! Chesapeake Shores ?☀️ returns to Hallmark Channel on August 14! Come see what the O’Brien family has been up to! What are you most excited about #Chessies? pic.twitter.com/anfpneyYeJ — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) June 29, 2022

Fans should find out if Abby really did call Evan when Chesapeake Shores Season 6 premieres August 14 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel. The new season will have 10 episodes. In addition to Ory and Buckley, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis will all return for the final season.

