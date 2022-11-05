‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 7? Showrunner Shared What Might Have Happened If Show Was Renewed

Chesapeake Shores has come to an end. The Hallmark Channel drama concluded on Oct. 16 with a jam-packed series finale. The episode included Mick and Megan’s second wedding, Jess’s pregnancy announcement, and Abby and Evan’s engagement. In the end, everyone in the O’Brien family got their happy ending. But executive producer and showrunner Phoef Sutton has said that if the show had continued for another season, some of those storylines would have been stretched out.

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 7 would have included Abby and Evan’s engagement

In one of the most memorable moments from the Chesapeake Shores series finale, Evan (Robert Buckley) got down on one knee and asked Abby (Meghan Ory) to be his wife. Buckley’s character was introduced in season 5, following the departure of Abby’s previous love interest, Jesse Metcalfe’s Trace Riley. Abby and Evan officially got together early in season 6, which meant they went from first date to engaged in a relatively short amount of time.

In an interview with TV Insider, Sutton said that if there had been plans for Chesapeake Shores Season 7, the show likely would have held off on having Evan propose.

“If the show was continuing and if there was another year, the proposal would’ve been probably in the middle of next season or even the end of next season,” he said. “But we felt that we needed to tie things up and give everyone a sense of continuing and happiness.”

Other things that might have happened if Hallmark had renewed the show for season 7, according to Sutton? Abby and Evan would have embarked on their life together as a married couple. Evan may have even decided to step away from his work and focus on charitable endeavors. Mick (Treat Williams) would have been adjusting to retirement. Kevin (Brendan Penny) would have succeeded in his plan to go to medical school. And Connor (Andrew Francis) and Margaret (Mariesa Crouse) would have proved that David’s father didn’t commit financial fraud, leading to a boom in business for their small law firm.

Sutton said he didn’t want to leave fans ‘hanging’ in the finale

Evan and Abby’s engagement wasn’t the only big moment in the Chesapeake Shores series finale. Abby’s parents Megan (Barbara Niven) and Mick said “I do” for the second time after getting engaged in the show’s penultimate episode. Plus, Jess (Laci J. Mailey) revealed she and David (Carlo Marks) were expecting their first child, Luke (Stephen Huszar) decided to stay in Chesapeake Shores with Bree (Emilie Ullerup), and Connor and Margaret figured out how to keep David’s dad out of prison. Sarah (Jessica Sipos) and Kevin also celebrated the birth of their first child.

Sutton admitted that there were a lot of storylines to wrap in the show’s final episodes. For example, Jess’s surprise baby news and her conversation with David regarding her complicated feelings about becoming a mom “was a condensed version of the next season,” Sutton said.

“[T]he last two episodes probably would’ve been a season in themselves,” he explained. “There’s a lot that happens in them, but I didn’t want to leave people hanging.”

Have fans seen the last of the O’Briens?

The Chesapeake Shores series finale neatly wrapped up things for the members of the O’Brien family. But there could still be more stories to tell. Sutton told TV Insider that it was possible there could be a spinoff or follow-up movie, if things work out. (At one point, Hallmark was planning a spinoff movie focusing on the O’Brien sisters taking a trip to Italy.)

“I can’t really share anything yet, but we are in discussion about something like that,” Sutton said. “I don’t really know what it would entail yet, but I don’t think you’ve seen the last of the O’Briens, let me put it that way.”

