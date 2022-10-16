‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Air Date, How to Watch, and What to Expect

Hallmark Channel is making one final trip to the shore. The series finale of Chesapeake Shores is fast approaching. Here’s when it airs, how to watch, and watch to expect from the show’s last-ever episode.

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Episode 10 airs Oct. 16

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 10 airs Sunday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. If you get Hallmark Channel as part of your cable or streaming live TV package, you may also be able to watch the episode on the Hallmark TV app.

If you miss the initial broadcast, the series finale will be available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now beginning Thursday, Oct. 20.

What to expect from the series finale

Barbara Niven and Jessica Sipos in the ‘Chesapeake Shores’ series finale | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

The Chesapeake Shores series finale is titled “All or Nothing at All.” The episode will see the O’Briens coming together one last time to celebrate a wedding and the birth of the newest member of their tight-knit clan. Hopefully, we’ll also see Abby (Megan Ory) and Evan (Robert Buckley) turning back to each other after he pulled away in last week’s episode. (Our money is on a proposal by the time the credits roll.)

Here’s the official episode synopsis from Hallmark:

Sarah (Jessica Sipos) and Kevin’s (Brendan Penny) baby arrives, kicking off a week of celebration. Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan (Barbara Niven) prepare for their wedding, broken relationships are mended, and new surprises abound in the finale of Chesapeake Shores.

Where to stream every episode of ‘Chesapeake Shores’

Hallmark Movies Now is the place to catch up on all previous episodes of Chesapeake Shores. The streaming service is home to all six seasons of the show, as well as every season of other Hallmark Channel original series, including Good Witch, When Calls the Heart, and Cedar Cove. Hallmark Movies Now also has a rotating selection of Hallmark original movies and mysteries.

Is this really the end of the show?

‘Chesapeake Shores’ series finale | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

Loyal Chesapeake Shores fans – who’ve dubbed themselves Chessies – are understandably disappointed that their favorite show is coming to an end. They’re begging Hallmark to reconsider their decision to cancel the series.

“I hate that the show is ending. It is such a great series. I wish Hallmark would change their minds,” one person commented on Instagram.

While it seems unlikely that Hallmark will reconsider their decision to end Chesapeake Shores, showrunner Phoef Sutton has indicated he’d be interested in continuing to explore the story of the O’Brien family.

“I love writing the show and I love these characters and I hope it’s not over,” he said in a recent interview with TVInsider. “Let me put it that way. I hope it’s not over.

“Something. I don’t know. Something would be nice,” he added when asked if a Chesapeake Shores spinoff was something he’d be open to exploring.

In early 2019, Hallmark revealed that a Chesapeake Shores movie was in the works. It would have focused on Abby and her sisters Bree (Emilie Ullerup) and Jess (Laci J. Mailey) visiting Italy. But since that announcement, there’s been further news on the project.

