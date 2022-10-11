‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Photos Hint at What’s In Store for Last Episode

The end is almost here for Chesapeake Shores. The series finale of the Hallmark Channel drama airs Oct. 16, and it looks like there’s plenty to look forward to in the show’s swansong. Photos from the upcoming episode hint at what’s in store for the O’Briens, including a much-anticipated wedding and the arrival of a new family member.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 9, “Spring Can Really Hang Up the Most.”]

Mick and Megan say ‘I do’ (again) in the ‘Chesapeake Shores’ series finale

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Episode 10 | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

RELATED: Jesse Metcalfe vs. Robert Buckley? ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Star Barbara Niven Is #TeamEvan

Mick’s (Treat Williams) attempt to pull off the perfect proposal hit a snag in the last episode of Chesapeake Shores. He’d asked the restaurant to hide Megan’s (Barbara Niven) diamond engagement in her crème brûlée. But a mix-up meant her dessert ended up at the wrong table, spoiling the surprise. Then, once Mick managed to retrieve the ring and was ready to pop the question, he was interrupted by a phone call. Megan urged him to ignore it, but it was a good thing he didn’t, as it was their son Kevin (Brendan Penny) calling to let them know Sarah (Jessica Sipos) had gone into labor.

Though it wasn’t the romantic moment he’d planned, Mick still got the answer he was hoping for: Megan said yes. After years apart, Mick and Megan have found their way back to each other. Fittingly, the show will end with the two saying “I do” for the second time, based on photos from “All or Nothing at All” shared by Hallmark that show Megan walking down the aisle.

Kevin and Sarah welcome their first baby

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Episode 10 | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

As the penultimate episode of Chesapeake Shores came to an end, Kevin and Sarah were in an ambulance on their way to the hospital. But their baby wasn’t waiting to make his or her entrance. With Sarah on the verge of giving birth, Kevin asked the ambulance driver to pull over so he could deliver their child himself. (It’s good practice for the aspiring doctor, at least.)

The newest member of the O’Brien family may arrive in an ambulance, but he (and his parents) eventually make their way to the hospital, where the entire family is on hand to welcome the little one.

Will Evan propose to Abby?

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Episode 10 | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

Could one O’Brien family wedding lead to another? Abby (Meghan Ory) and Evan (Robert Buckley) were on the outs last time we saw them. Evan was left reeling after an unexpected meeting with his birth father. As a result, he’d pulled away from Abby.

Photos from the finale suggest that Abby and Evan have patched things up and are both in attendance for Mick and Megan’s big day. And could Evan be reaching for a ring box in the teaser trailer (via YouTube)? Having Abby and Evan decide to take their relationship to the next level would be a fitting end for the show.

Other things to look for in the Chesapeake Shores series finale, based on that teaser:

Luke (Stephen Huszar) tries to tell Bree (Emilie Ullerup) she would be better off without him. But she’s not willing to let him go that easily.

Connor (Andrew Francis) and Margaret (Mariesa Crouse) also seem to be on their way to being fully committed partners in both life and law.

Evan extends an olive branch to his birth father, suggesting his time in Chesapeake Shores has taught him some valuable lessons about family and second chances.

Of course, we still have a few questions heading into the last episode, including:

How will the show resolve the David’s-dad-might-be-a-crook storyline? David (Carlo Marks) has only just hired Connor to represent his father. It doesn’t seem like the kind of case that you wrap up in a matter of weeks, or even a few months.

How will Margaret react to Connor’s decision to take David’s dad on as a client? She had some good reasons for why it was a bad idea in the last episode.

Will Mandrake (Wesley Salter) get his job back? It’s hard to imagine how Evan will survive without his unflappable assistant/driver.

The Chesapeake Shores series finale airs Sunday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Hallmark Channel’s October 2022 Schedule Includes New Fall Movies, Plus the Return of Countdown to Christmas