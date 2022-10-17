‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Recap: A Wedding, a Proposal, and a Baby

Hallmark Channel has said one last goodbye to the O’Brien family. The Chesapeake Shores series finale aired Oct. 16, and the show signed off with a heartwarming episode full of big moments and new beginnings.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 10, “All or Nothing at All.”]

Mick and Megan say ‘I do’ in the ‘Chesapeake Shores’ series finale

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Episode 10 | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

When we last checked in with the O’Briens, first-time dad and aspiring med student Kevin (Brendan Penny) was preparing to deliver his wife Sarah’s (Jessica Sipos) baby in the back of an ambulance. The finale opens with his parents Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan (Barbara Niven) rushing to the hospital, where they meet their newest grandchild, also named Mick.

As the family gather’s in Sarah’s hospital room, Mick and Megan decide it’s time to share their big news. They’re getting married (again). Everyone is thrilled, and soon, plans are in full swing for their big day. As with most weddings, there are a few hiccups on the way to the altar. The harpist cancels at the last minute, the priest has car trouble, and Megan frantically searches for her “something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue.” But it all comes together in the end. In front of their family and friends, and with their five kids serving as attendants, Mick and Megan say “I do” for a second time. It’s taken years for these two to find their way back to each other, but this time around they’re older and wiser, and they’re both confident the marriage will last.

Jess is pregnant, and Margaret makes a huge discovery

As if a wedding wasn’t enough, pretty much every other member of the O’Brien family has big things happening in “All Or Nothing at All.” That includes Jess (Laci J. Mailey). She sits down with David (Carlo Marks) and tells him that she’s overcome her fear that she wouldn’t be a good mom and is ready to have a baby. Fortunately, David is on board, because Jess reveals she’s already pregnant.

Meanwhile, David gets some good news about his dad’s fraud case courtesy of Connor (Andrew Francis) and Margaret (Mariesa Crouse). The partners in law and love have been at odds ever since Connor took the complex (and seemingly unwinnable) case over Margaret’s objections. But even though she doesn’t think they have a chance of triumphing in court, she still dives into the evidence, which leads her to a major discovery. Margaret realizes there’s a paper trail that suggests Dennis Peck was framed by one of his friends. That’s the break they need to win the case. Margaret and Connor patch things up and prove they’re going to be a couple to be reckoned with in the courtroom.

Luke makes a big decision

Stephen Huszar and Emilie Ullerup in the ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series finale | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

Luke (Stephen Huszar) landed in the hospital a few weeks ago after intervening in a gas station robbery. The incident left him thinking about where his life was headed, and he concluded that he needed to end things with Bree (Emilie Ullerup) because he’d only drag her down with his bad luck. In the Chesapeake Shores series finale, he checks himself out of the hospital (against his doctor’s orders) and disappears. No one knows where to find him, leaving Bree frantic. He finally shows up on her doorstep on the day of Mick and Megan’s wedding, but he just wants to say goodbye. Bree’s angry, and she tries to argue with the stubborn Luke, telling him that she wants him to “burden” her. But he’s resolute, refusing even to attend the wedding because it would send the wrong message.

Fortunately, Luke comes to his senses. He shows up at the ceremony and explains why his instinct was to bolt. “When things are too good … I don’t trust them.” But he wants to trust Bree. “I really want to try to make us work,” he says, which is what Bree has been waiting to hear all along.

Abby and Evan get engaged

Robert Buckley and Meghan Ory in the ‘Chesapeake Shores’ series finale | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

Evan (Robert Buckley) didn’t exactly have the best reaction when he met his biological father for the first time earlier this season. But now that he’s had time to think, her realizes he wants a connection with his dad and takes a tentative first step to building a relationship with him. He also has a heart-to-heart with Abby (Meghan Ory) where he reveals more about the car accident that killed his mom. Apparently, she had a string of terrible boyfriends, and when the last one hit her, Evan tried to intervene. The boyfriend responded by attacking Evan, and she took him and left. While they were fleeing, she got into the accident that led to her death.

Evan has been thinking a lot about family lately. So, it’s no huge surprise when he pulls Abby away from the wedding reception for a little field trip. He takes her to the new house he just bought in Chesapeake Shores and gets down on one knee. What follows is a surprisingly low-key proposal for the eccentric billionaire. (He was going to hire Herbie Hancock to play, but decided against it.) “I never knew what family was until I met yours … I love all of the O’Briens, but mostly, I love you,” he says. “Abby O’Brien, would you be my wife?” Of course, she says yes.

The Chesapeake Shores series finale ends with all of the O’Briens and their spouses/partners gathered around the fire pit. Abby has a vision of all the other moments they’ve spent together like this over the years. Mick makes a toast to family, and the credits roll, with all the O’Briens looking forward to a bright future together.

A few other noteworthy moments from the finale:

Mick decides to retire and hands over full control of O’Brien Construction to Abby. He and Megan – who’s taken a leave of absence from the Getty – are finally going to take that round-the-world trip.

Abby offers Mandrake (Wesley Salter) a job as her right-hand man, while Evan tries to re-hire him after firing him a few weeks ago. He’s weighing his options. But either way, there’s an apartment above the garage for him at Abby and Evan’s new home.

Kevin plans to apply to med school at Johns Hopkins and the University of Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately, Mick’s mother Nell (Diane Ladd) didn’t appear in this episode, except briefly in a flashback. But she did send her love – and a special hairclip for Megan – ahead of the wedding.

