‘Chesapeake Shores’ Showrunner Has Hinted He’d Be Interested in a Spinoff

Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores is coming to an end. But is there a chance that the saga of the O’Brien family could continue? Showrunner and executive producer Phoef Sutton has hinted that he’d be open to the idea.

‘Chesapeake Shores’ showrunner says he ‘hope[s] it’s not over’

Hallmark announced earlier this year that Chesapeake Shores Season 6 would be the last for the show. The currently airing episodes are wrapping up the story of Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory) and her tight-knit extended family. But in a recent interview with TVInsider, Sutton said there could be more to the family’s story.

“I love writing the show and I love these characters and I hope it’s not over,” he said. “Let me put it that way. I hope it’s not over.

“Something. I don’t know. Something would be nice,” he added when asked if he’d be open to a Chesapeake Shores spinoff.

Hallmark once teased a ‘Chesapeake Shores’ spinoff movie

The idea of a Chesapeake Shores spinoff isn’t a new one. In early 2019, Hallmark revealed that a movie about Abby and her sisters Bree (Emilie Ullerup) and Jess (Laci J. Mailey) visiting Italy was in the works. But the film never materialized.

Prior to the announcement that Chesapeake Shores Season 6 would be the show’s last, executive producer Dan Paulson had commented on whether that spinoff movie would ever happen.

“Maybe if the fans speak up and let that be known, we could do one,” he told Canada’s SuperChannel. “We talked about doing one last year, but COVID reared its ugly head. It was going to be a destination film where the three sisters would go somewhere, because they’re great together. We talked about Ireland since the family is from there and actually wrote a script. Every season we would do a different exotic location.”

What’s next for the O’Brien family?

While Chessies cross their fingers in hope of more Chesapeake Shores, they can also enjoy the final few episodes of the show, which are currently airing on Hallmark Channel.

So far this season, viewers have followed along as Abby’s flirtation with billionaire Evan Kincaid (Robert Buckley) has evolved into a full-fledged romance. Plus, Connor (Andrew Francis) has gotten serious with Margaret (Mariesa Crouse) and is even planning on making his new love a partner in his small law firm. Kevin (Brendan Penny) and Sarah (Jessica Sipos) are expecting again after experiencing a miscarriage last season, and Mick (Treat Williams) is throwing himself into NA meetings while continuing to work on his relationship with Megan (Barbara Niven). How will it all turn out? Keep watching as new episodes of Chesapeake Shores Season 6 air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel through October 16.

